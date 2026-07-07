Blues introduce Studio Suites at Bommarito Lounge

The St. Louis Blues are redefining the gameday experience at Enterprise Center with the debut of Studio Suites at Bommarito Lounge, a new seating concept launching for the 2026–27 season.

Studio Suites offer a fresh alternative to traditional suites by combining the comfort of a semi-private space with a more social all-inclusive experience. Located within the Bommarito Lounge on the PNC Premier Level, Studio Suites immerse guests in the excitement of Enterprise Center while providing a refined space to enjoy the game from.

“Since it first opened during the 2018–19 season, the Bommarito Lounge has quickly become one of the most sought-after premium spaces at Enterprise Center,” said Nick Wierciak, Blues Vice President of Ticketing, Premium & Suite Sales. “Studio Suites were created to meet that demand by giving guests access to an all-inclusive space, but with the addition of a more modern suite setting that’s designed to be a fun, social space to enjoy with clients and friends.”

Studio Suites, designed to accommodate six to eight guests, feature exceptional views of the ice, along with elevated amenities designed to enhance the overall experience. Guests will have access to curated food offerings and full bar service within Bommarito Lounge, eliminating the need for advance or in-game ordering, and allowing hosts to focus on their guests and the action on the ice. Additional benefits include suite-level parking and a dedicated PNC Premier Level entrance, creating a convenient arrival experience.

This new offering reflects a broader shift in hospitality, with a focus on smaller, more personal group experiences. Studio Suites are designed for groups that don’t need a full suite but still want a premium, all-inclusive environment—combining a semi-private space, prime location and a more flexible way to entertain at Enterprise Center

A limited number of Studio Suites, offered through multi-year lease agreements, are on sale now for the 2026–27 season. Fans and corporate partners interested in learning more, or to sign up for a hard hat tour of the new space later this summer, are encouraged to visit enterprisecenter.com/studiosuites or contact the Blues premium sales team at [email protected] or 314-589-5284.