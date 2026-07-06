Blues loan Gastrin to Brynas IF in Sweden

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St. Louis Blues General Manager Alexander Steen announced today that the team has loaned forward Milton Gastrin to Brynäs IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). 

Gastrin will be eligible to return to the Blues or their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, once Brynäs' season has concluded.

Gastrin, 19, was acquired by the Blues, along with forward Connor McMichael and the 16th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, from the Washington Capitals in exchange for Jordan Kyrou on June 23.  

Last season, the Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, native appeared in 39 regular-season games for MoDo in the SHL, recording 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists).  He also tallied four points (one goal, three assists) in 13 postseason games.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward was drafted by the Capitals in the second round, 37th overall, of the 2025 NHL Draft.

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