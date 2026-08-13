Blues & Brews set for Sept. 18 at AB Brewery

Live music from Matt Jordan and The Bobby Ford Band. General admission tickets are on sale now.

2568x1445_BluesBrews-TM-Event
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

The St. Louis Blues, in partnership with Michelob ULTRA, 101 ESPN and 92.3 WIL, announced today that the fourth annual Blues & Brews season celebration event will take place on Friday, September 18, at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery.  The outdoor street party will feature appearances by Blues players and alumni, food trucks and merchandise outlets on the historic streets of the brewery and live music from Matt Jordan and The Bobby Ford Band. General admission tickets are on sale now for $20 and include a complimentary Michelob ULTRA (ages 21 and up) or bottled water. Doors for Blues & Brews will open at 6 p.m. while the on-stage festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets and see the full event timeline, visit www.stlouisblues.com/bluesbrews.

The Anheuser-Busch Brewery is located at 1200 Lynch St, St. Louis, MO 63118. Attendees are allowed to bring their own lawn chairs, but they must be removed from any cover or bag. 

Anheuser-Busch, its brands, and the Blues together deliver unmatched experiences, like Blues & Brews, that unite players, fans, and the St. Louis community. This partnership goes beyond the rink, offering unforgettable moments that showcase shared passion for sports, camaraderie and the city we call home.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH 

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years as a leading American manufacturer, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. As the nation’s top brewer, one of the fastest growing spirits companies, and an insurgent force in energy drinks, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities and communities. We are the only alcohol company that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We make the nation’s most iconic beers, ready-to-drink spirits and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA – America’s #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer – Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Cutwater Spirits, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, BeatBox, industry-leading craft beers and non-alcohol beers like Michelob ULTRA Zero. We are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and to the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our products to life. That’s who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedInXFacebook and Instagram.  

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH BREWERY EXPERIENCE

There is no other brewery experience in the world quite like an Anheuser-Busch brewery tour. The flagship brewery is located in St. Louis and is not only home to the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, but also filled with rich traditions, providing unique perspectives on their history and the making of some of America's most beloved brands. Take a tour today! BudweiserTours.com.

News Feed

Single game tickets on sale Aug. 21

Blues host girls hockey invitational from Aug. 14-16

3 members of Blues family set to join STL Amateur Hockey Hall of Fame

'The Anatomy of the Draft' premieres Aug. 2 on YouTube

Zubov joins Blues as advisor to hockey operations

Blues moves restock system with waves of talent

Blues, NHL partner on regional broadcasts for 2026-27

McMichael signs 6-year deal with Blues

Blues release 2026-27 season schedule

Blues home opener set for Oct. 8 vs. Sharks

Sundqvist signs one-year contract

Hishon joins Blues as organizational skills coach

Blues introduce Studio Suites at Bommarito Lounge

Blues release 2026 preseason schedule

Blues loan Gastrin to Brynas IF in Sweden

Blues sign Dube to one-year contract

Blues sign Johnston to 3-year contract

Blues sign Berggren to one-year extension