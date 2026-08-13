Blues & Brews set for Sept. 18 at AB Brewery

The St. Louis Blues, in partnership with Michelob ULTRA, 101 ESPN and 92.3 WIL, announced today that the fourth annual Blues & Brews season celebration event will take place on Friday, September 18, at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery. The outdoor street party will feature appearances by Blues players and alumni, food trucks and merchandise outlets on the historic streets of the brewery and live music from Matt Jordan and The Bobby Ford Band. General admission tickets are on sale now for $20 and include a complimentary Michelob ULTRA (ages 21 and up) or bottled water. Doors for Blues & Brews will open at 6 p.m. while the on-stage festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets and see the full event timeline, visit www.stlouisblues.com/bluesbrews.

The Anheuser-Busch Brewery is located at 1200 Lynch St, St. Louis, MO 63118. Attendees are allowed to bring their own lawn chairs, but they must be removed from any cover or bag.

Anheuser-Busch, its brands, and the Blues together deliver unmatched experiences, like Blues & Brews, that unite players, fans, and the St. Louis community. This partnership goes beyond the rink, offering unforgettable moments that showcase shared passion for sports, camaraderie and the city we call home.