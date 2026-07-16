McMichael signs 6-year deal with Blues

The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Connor McMichael to a six-year contract with an annual average value of $6.75 million.

McMichael was acquired from the Washington Capitals in the trade for Jordan Kyrou on June 23.

McMichael, 25, appeared in 78 games for Washington last season and registered 46 points (14 goals, 32 assists) with 30 penalty minutes. The Ajax, Ontario native played in six seasons for the Capitals, totaling 154 points (67 goals, 87 assists) and 130 penalty minutes. McMichael also owns five goals and three assists for eight points in 18 career playoff games.

A former first-round draft pick, 25th overall, of the Capitals in the 2019 NHL Draft, McMichael recorded career highs in points (57) and goals (26) while playing all 82 regular season games for Washington in 2024-25.