'The Anatomy of the Draft' premieres Aug. 2 on YouTube

Put this on your must-watch list: 'The Anatomy of the Draft' returns Sunday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. exclusively on the team's YouTube channel.

The show gives viewers an inside look at the St. Louis Blues' thrilling 2026 NHL Draft, the final one led by Doug Armstrong as General Manager.

It was a busy weekend for the Blues as they made nine picks - including two in the first round - and reshaped their current roster with trades to acquire forward Mason McTavish and defenseman Brandon Carlo.

Hours of exclusive footage has been filmed and combed through to take fans behind the scenes with the team's hockey operations staff at the Combine, scouting meetings and Draft itself on June 26 and 27.

This is the third year that the Blues have produced 'The Anatomy of the Draft.' The team debuted the series in 2023 and followed it up in 2024.