Zubov joins Blues as advisor to hockey operations

St. Louis Blues General Manager Alexander Steen announced today that the team has hired Sergei Zubov as an advisor to hockey operations.

"We are excited to bring in Sergei with the incredible resume he built over his Hall of Fame career as a player,” said Steen. “As a coach he brings a unique skillset and experience that will be a valuable asset throughout our hockey operations group.”

Zubov, 56, has held a variety of positions in coaching and hockey management since finishing his playing career in 2010. Zubov served as an assistant coach for multiple KHL teams between 2011-15 before being promoted to head coach of SKA Saint Petersburg in 2015-16. Zubov also held heading coach roles with HK Sochi (2017-19, 2024-25) and Dinamo Riga (2021) of the KHL and the Russian U-20 team in 2021-22.

Zubov first returned to the NHL in 2012-13 with the Blues as a team consultant and was named senior consultant to hockey operations for the Dallas Stars in 2019.