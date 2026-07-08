Hishon joins Blues as organizational skills coach

SKILLS COACH
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues General Manager Alexander Steen announced today that the team has named Joey Hishon as organizational skills coach. 

Hishon will work with the Blues’ development staff and players throughout the organization, with a primary focus on the NHL roster.

Hishon, 34, most recently served as a private skills coach for NHL players, offering individualized development programs focused on all aspects of the game.

Following his retirement from professional hockey in 2018, he began his coaching career as an assistant coach / assistant general manager with his junior team, the OHL's Owen Sound Attack, in 2019.

Prior to being selected 17th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2010 NHL Draft, Hishon spent four seasons with the Attack, including 2010-11 when he helped lead the club to an OHL championship.

The Stratford, Ontario, native went on to play seven professional seasons, including four in the AHL and one with the Avalanche, before finishing his career with stints in Russia and Sweden.

News Feed

Blues release 2026 preseason schedule

Blues loan Gastrin to Brynas IF in Sweden

Blues sign Dube to one-year contract

Blues sign Johnston to 3-year contract

Blues sign Berggren to one-year extension

Blues buy out Drouin's contract

Blues announce front office changes, new hires

Steen named 12th GM in Blues history

Blues make qualifying offers to 2 RFAs

Blues prospects visit MLS facility to kick off dev camp

Blues make 9 picks at 2026 NHL Draft

Blues acquire Carlo in trade with Maple Leafs

Blues pick Lawrence, Dagenais on first day of Draft

Blues acquire McTavish from Ducks

Blues introduce new format for 2026 Development Camp

Blues acquire McMichael, Gastrin and 16th overall pick in trade with Washington

Tkachuk caps emotional weekend with 'overwhelming' call to Hall of Fame

Tkachuk to be inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame