Hishon joins Blues as organizational skills coach

St. Louis Blues General Manager Alexander Steen announced today that the team has named Joey Hishon as organizational skills coach.

Hishon will work with the Blues’ development staff and players throughout the organization, with a primary focus on the NHL roster.

Hishon, 34, most recently served as a private skills coach for NHL players, offering individualized development programs focused on all aspects of the game.

Following his retirement from professional hockey in 2018, he began his coaching career as an assistant coach / assistant general manager with his junior team, the OHL's Owen Sound Attack, in 2019.

Prior to being selected 17th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2010 NHL Draft, Hishon spent four seasons with the Attack, including 2010-11 when he helped lead the club to an OHL championship.

The Stratford, Ontario, native went on to play seven professional seasons, including four in the AHL and one with the Avalanche, before finishing his career with stints in Russia and Sweden.