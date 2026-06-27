Blues make 9 picks at 2026 NHL Draft

Schairer, 18, has spent the past two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), including the 2025–26 season, when he totaled 31 points (two goals, 29 assists) and 97 penalty minutes across 88 games between the U17 and U18 teams, as well as the USNTDP Juniors team in the USHL. The 6’3, 194-pound native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, also represented the United States at the 2026 U18 World Championship, recording four assists in five tournament games.

Nycz, 18, was a freshman at the University of Massachusetts last season and posted three points (one goal, two assists) in 35 games. Prior to attending UMass, the 6’2, 201-pound defenseman spent two seasons in the USHL, including stints with Waterloo and Sioux City. Overall, the Detroit, Michigan native totaled 40 points (nine goals, 31 assists) and 41 penalty minutes in 108 career USHL regular-season games.

Proskurin, 18, dressed in 41 games for MHK Atlant Mytishchi in Russia’s MHL last season, posting a 14-21-1 record, along with a 2.97 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage, and two shutouts. During the 2024-25 season, the 6’1, 170-pound goaltender appeared in 12 games with Atlant Mytishchi U18, tallying a 11-1-0 record with a 2.26 goals-against average.

Bogas, 17, spent last season with the USNTDP, recording four points (two goals, two assists) and 32 penalty minutes in 37 games with the U.S. National U18 Team and two assists and 18 penalty minutes in 17 games with the USNTDP Juniors team in the USHL. The 6’0, 187-pound native of Royal Oak, Michigan, also represented the United States at the 2026 U18 World Championship, recording a goal and six penalty minutes in five tournament games. He also helped Team USA capture the gold medal at the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Stevens, 18, tallied 36 points (20 goals, 16 assists) in 53 regular-season games with the OHL’s Guelph Storm last season, while adding a goal in four postseason games. During his first season in Guelph (2024-25), the 6’2, 194-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario, posted 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 66 regular-season games.

Steiner, 18, dressed in 44 regular-season games as an assistant captain with the QMJHL’s Rouyn-Noranda Huskies last season, ranking third on the team with 55 points (30 goals, 25 assists). The 5’10, 176-pound forward also collected nine points (five goals, four assists) in 17 postseason games. Internationally, the Davos native represented Switzerland at the 2026 U20 World Championship, posting four points (one goal, three assists) in five tournament games while earning “Top 3 Player” on his team honors. During the 2024-25 season, Steiner ranked fourth on the Huskies with 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists) in 57 regular-season games and earned a selection to the 2025 CHL All-Rookie Team.

Fitzgerald, 18, dressed in 39 regular-season games with the OHL’s Soo Greyhounds last season, recording 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists). The Peterborough, Ontario native also represented Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, helping the team earn the bronze medal. Overall, the 6’2, 212-pound forward has played in 111 career OHL regular-season games, totaling 61 points (27 goals, 34 assists) and 109 penalty minutes.