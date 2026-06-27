Blues make 9 picks at 2026 NHL Draft

Club also acquires Mason McTavish from Ducks, Brandon Carlo from Maple Leafs

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By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

The St. Louis Blues made nine selections and two trades at the 2026 NHL Draft.

In the first round, the club selected forwards Tynan Lawrence (No. 11) and Maddox Dagenais (No. 16). The Blues also acquired Mason McTavish from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for picks No. 15 and 29.

In Rounds 2-7 on Saturday, the team acquired defenseman Brandon Carlo from the Toronto Maple Leafs and made seven selections: defenseman Luke Schairer (No. 75), defenseman Landon Nycz (No. 107), goaltender Vladimir Proskurin (No. 123), defenseman Nicholas Bogas (No. 139), forward Carter Stevens (No. 150), forward Lars Steiner (No. 171), and forward Colin Fitzgerald (No. 203) to bring them to nine picks overall for the weekend.

Lawrence selected by Blues at No. 11

Lawrence, 17, split last season between the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks, where he served as team captain, and Boston University. The Fredericton, New Brunswick, native recorded 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 13 regular-season games with Muskegon and added seven points (two goals, five assists) in 18 regular-season games with Boston. The 6’1, 185-pound forward also led Canada to a bronze medal at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, before recording six points (two goals, four assists) in five games at the 2026 U-18 WJC.  During his first season with Muskegon (2024–25), Lawrence posted 54 points (25 goals, 29 assists) in 56 regular-season games, along with 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 14 postseason games, helping lead the Lumberjacks to the 2025 Clark Cup championship. He was also named the Clark Cup MVP.

Dagenais selected at No. 16 by Blues

Dagenais, 18, has spent the past two seasons with the QMJHL’s Quebec Remparts, including the 2025–26 campaign, when he ranked second on the team with 30 goals and 62 points. The 6’4, 196-pound forward also posted six points (three goals, three assists) in 11 postseason games and was awarded the Mike Bossy Trophy as the league’s “Best Professional Prospect.”  The Montreal, Quebec, native also represented Canada at the 2026 U-18 WJC, recording two points (one goal, one assist) in five tournament games. During his first season with the Remparts, Dagenais collected 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 43 regular-season games.

Schairer after the Draft

Schairer, 18, has spent the past two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), including the 2025–26 season, when he totaled 31 points (two goals, 29 assists) and 97 penalty minutes across 88 games between the U17 and U18 teams, as well as the USNTDP Juniors team in the USHL. The 6’3, 194-pound native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, also represented the United States at the 2026 U18 World Championship, recording four assists in five tournament games. 

Nycz, 18, was a freshman at the University of Massachusetts last season and posted three points (one goal, two assists) in 35 games.  Prior to attending UMass, the 6’2, 201-pound defenseman spent two seasons in the USHL, including stints with Waterloo and Sioux City.  Overall, the Detroit, Michigan native totaled 40 points (nine goals, 31 assists) and 41 penalty minutes in 108 career USHL regular-season games. 

Proskurin, 18, dressed in 41 games for MHK Atlant Mytishchi in Russia’s MHL last season, posting a 14-21-1 record, along with a 2.97 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage, and two shutouts.  During the 2024-25 season, the 6’1, 170-pound goaltender appeared in 12 games with Atlant Mytishchi U18, tallying a 11-1-0 record with a 2.26 goals-against average. 

Bogas, 17, spent last season with the USNTDP, recording four points (two goals, two assists) and 32 penalty minutes in 37 games with the U.S. National U18 Team and two assists and 18 penalty minutes in 17 games with the USNTDP Juniors team in the USHL.  The 6’0, 187-pound native of Royal Oak, Michigan, also represented the United States at the 2026 U18 World Championship, recording a goal and six penalty minutes in five tournament games.  He also helped Team USA capture the gold medal at the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.  

Stevens, 18, tallied 36 points (20 goals, 16 assists) in 53 regular-season games with the OHL’s Guelph Storm last season, while adding a goal in four postseason games.  During his first season in Guelph (2024-25), the 6’2, 194-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario, posted 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 66 regular-season games.  

Steiner, 18, dressed in 44 regular-season games as an assistant captain with the QMJHL’s Rouyn-Noranda Huskies last season, ranking third on the team with 55 points (30 goals, 25 assists).  The 5’10, 176-pound forward also collected nine points (five goals, four assists) in 17 postseason games.  Internationally, the Davos native represented Switzerland at the 2026 U20 World Championship, posting four points (one goal, three assists) in five tournament games while earning “Top 3 Player” on his team honors.  During the 2024-25 season, Steiner ranked fourth on the Huskies with 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists) in 57 regular-season games and earned a selection to the 2025 CHL All-Rookie Team.  

Fitzgerald, 18, dressed in 39 regular-season games with the OHL’s Soo Greyhounds last season, recording 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists). The Peterborough, Ontario native also represented Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, helping the team earn the bronze medal.  Overall, the 6’2, 212-pound forward has played in 111 career OHL regular-season games, totaling 61 points (27 goals, 34 assists) and 109 penalty minutes.

Armstrong after 2026 NHL Draft Day 1

McTavish, 23, was selected by the Ducks in the first round, 3rd overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.  Born in Zurich, Switzerland, and a Canadian international, McTavish has spent the past five seasons in Anaheim, including the last three as an assistant captain.  Last season, the 6’1, 218-pound forward recorded 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 75 regular-season games, along with six points (one goal, five assists) in 10 postseason appearances to help the Ducks reach the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.  Overall, he has appeared in 304 career NHL regular-season games, totaling 181 points (77 goals, 104 assists) and 212 penalty minutes.  During his junior career, McTavish spent two seasons in the OHL, including the 2021–22 season, when he helped the Hamilton Bulldogs capture the J. Ross Robertson Cup (OHL championship).  He also captained Team Canada to gold medals at the 2021 U-18 World Junior Championship (WJC) and the 2022 U-20 WJC, earning tournament MVP honors in 2022.

Carlo, 29, dressed in 55 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs last season, posting seven assists and 37 penalty minutes. Drafted by the Boston Bruins in the second round, 37th overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft, the Colorado Springs, Colorado native is a veteran of 10 NHL seasons, including stints with the Maple Leafs and Bruins. Overall, the 6-foot-5, 227-pound defenseman has totaled 119 points (29 goals, 90 assists), 381 penalty minutes, and a +137 rating in 692 career regular-season games. Carlo has also recorded 14 points (five goals, nine assists) and 42 penalty minutes in 85 career postseason games.

Armstrong on Carlo trade

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