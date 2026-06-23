Blues acquire McMichael, Gastin and 16th overall pick in trade with Washington

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has completed a trade with the Washington Capitals to acquire forwards Connor McMichael and Milton Gastrin along with the 16th overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft in exchange for forward Jordan Kyrou.

The Blues now hold four picks in the first round of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft: pick 11, 15, 16, and 29.

McMichael, 25, appeared in 78 games for Washington last season and registered 46 points (14 goals, 32 assists) with 30 penalty minutes. The Ajax, Ontario native played in six seasons for the Capitals, totaling 154 points (67 goals, 87 assists) and 130 penalty minutes. McMichael also owns five goals and three assists for eight points in 18 career playoff games. A former first-round draft pick, 25th overall, of the Capitals in the 2019 NHL Draft, McMichael recorded career highs in points (57) and goals (26) while playing all 82 regular season games for Washington in 2024-25.

Gastrin, 19, was originally drafted by the Capitals in the second round, 37th overall, in the 2025 NHL Draft. The native of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden played last season for MoDo Hockey in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), dressing in 39 games and totaling 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) and four penalty minutes.

The Blues originally drafted Kyrou in the second round, No. 35 overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft. Last season, Kyrou appeared in in 72 games, scoring 18 goals and posting 28 assists for 46 points to rank fifth on the Blues. In 488 regular season games played over eight NHL seasons, the Toronto native totaled 378 points (168 goals, 210 assists) and 116 penalty minutes.