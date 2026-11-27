Gibson’s 29th NHL shutout, his first of the season, moved him past Guy Hebert and Mike Karakas for 10th place on the NHL’s all-time list among American goaltenders.

“I thought there were some ups and downs, but when the downs were around, Gibby was there and played extremely well,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “The ups were playing this group of five that was pretty well connected. Got in trouble in our end a few shifts where they had some extended time.

“But other than that, I thought we played a pretty solid, good checking game. We were patient and scored when we got our chance.”

Jet Greaves, in his first start since Nov. 14, made 19 saves for the Blue Jackets (9-14-1), who have lost three straight (0-2-1).

Greaves has lost seven consecutive games since a 1-0 win against the New York Rangers on Oct. 17.

The Blue Jackets had five shots on goal in each of the second and third periods. While Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski thought the play in the second was good he was disappointed in the final 20 minutes.

“I thought we had a lot of chances and momentum and for them to come out in the third period when they're up a goal and kind of take it to us the first 10 minutes, I think we had one shot the first 10 minutes, it's tough,” he said. “We have to have a better response to start the period. I think that's just unacceptable from our group.”

Compher scored in his second straight game to make it 1-0 at 11:51 of the first period. He was in the right circle and one-timed a pass from Ben Chiarot out of the right corner.

“You always want to be as consistent as possible, playing a little bit more wing as of late,” Compher said. “So, there's just a little bit of a change but I feel pretty good with it. And just anything I can do to help the team win and kind of keep this thing rolling in the right direction.”