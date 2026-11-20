CHICAGO – Rick Bowness returned to the bench for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who ended a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Thursday.
Blue Jackets defeat Blackhawks in Bowness’ return to bench
Coach missed previous three games with health issue for Columbus, which ends five-game skid
The Blue Jackets coach had missed the previous three games because of a health issue.
“We needed that badly,” Bowness said. “Obviously, a slide we’ve been on a little bit. Happy for the guys. They worked really hard tonight.”
Matthew Knies had a goal and two assists, and Zach Werenski, Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson each had a goal and an assist for Columbus (8-12-0). Cam Talbot made 23 saves.
“It’s an emotional lift for us to see him back behind the bench,” Talbot said of Bowness. “We know how much it was killing him just sitting at home watching. Obviously, we weren’t putting the best product on the ice when he was out, too. So I’m sure that rushed him back a little bit. It was nice to see him back behind the bench and get him a big win tonight."
Frank Nazar and Cole Smith each scored, and Sam Rinzel had two assists for the Blackhawks (6-14-2), who announced ahead of the game that captain Connor Bedard would miss the team's next four games due to a shoulder injury. Spencer Knight made 29 saves.
“I didn’t think our start was even close to the level of compete, urgency and execution,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “As I told the guys between the first and second, the first thing we look at between periods is where was our effort, compete and execution? For me, it was not good enough, not good enough, not good enough. So, then don’t even talk about X's and O's at that point. I just thought we weren’t skating.”
Werenski gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 1:59 of the first period. He took the puck at the right point, skated into the left face-off circle and put a wrist shot through Knight’s pads.
Johnson pushed it to 2-0 at 15:24. Werenski carried the puck into the offensive zone and made a backhand pass to Johnson, who scored on a wrist shot from the left dot.
The Blue Jackets outshot the Blackhawks 17-7 in the first period.
“It’s always important,” Johnson said of the Blue Jackets’ quick start. “Definitely huge to get that one. Yeah, it felt good in the first.”
Nazar brought the Blackhawks to within 2-1 at 11:58 of the second period with a power-play goal. After taking a pass from Rinzel, Nazar let go of a wrist shot at the top of the left circle to extend his goal-scoring streak (six goals) to four games.
“I thought we had a lot of good chances tonight,” Nazar said. “Besides the slow start, I thought we had many opportunities where we could’ve tied the game, win the game. A couple of chances at the end there didn’t go our way. But I thought we were creating offense pretty well after the slow start.”
Knies restored Columbus’ two-goal lead to make it 3-1 at 13:57 on the power play. Fantilli's backhand pass hit Charlie Coyle at the net front, and Knies put the rebound past Knight.
"We've had a lot of adversity, so just to earn two points and earn a win is valuable for the confidence of this group," Knies said.
Smith scored for the Blackhawks at 3:52 of the third period to cut it to 3-2. Smith took a pass in the neutral zone from Rinzel and got past a falling Jake Christiansen on defense. After moving into the offensive zone, Smith scored on a wrist shot from the right circle.
Fantilli scored into an empty net at 19:29 for the 4-2 final.
NOTES: Werenski extended his season-opening road point streak to eight games and match forward Gustav Nyquist (eight games in 2019-20) for the longest in franchise history. He also scored his 27th career game-opening goal to pass Mark Howe (26) for ninth place on the NHL’s all-time list among American defensemen. … Rinzel extended his multipoint streak to four games and became the fifth Blackhawks defenseman in franchise history to post a run of that length, joining Pierre Pilote (five games from Jan. 31 – Feb. 8, 1962), Erik Gustafsson (four games from Feb. 20-27, 2019), Duncan Keith (four games from Oct. 27 – Nov. 1, 2010) and Pat Stapleton (four games Jan. 31 – Feb. 7, 1970).