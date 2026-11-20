The Blue Jackets coach had missed the previous three games because of a health issue.

“We needed that badly,” Bowness said. “Obviously, a slide we’ve been on a little bit. Happy for the guys. They worked really hard tonight.”

Matthew Knies had a goal and two assists, and Zach Werenski, Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson each had a goal and an assist for Columbus (8-12-0). Cam Talbot made 23 saves.

“It’s an emotional lift for us to see him back behind the bench,” Talbot said of Bowness. “We know how much it was killing him just sitting at home watching. Obviously, we weren’t putting the best product on the ice when he was out, too. So I’m sure that rushed him back a little bit. It was nice to see him back behind the bench and get him a big win tonight."

Frank Nazar and Cole Smith each scored, and Sam Rinzel had two assists for the Blackhawks (6-14-2), who announced ahead of the game that captain Connor Bedard would miss the team's next four games due to a shoulder injury. Spencer Knight made 29 saves.

“I didn’t think our start was even close to the level of compete, urgency and execution,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “As I told the guys between the first and second, the first thing we look at between periods is where was our effort, compete and execution? For me, it was not good enough, not good enough, not good enough. So, then don’t even talk about X's and O's at that point. I just thought we weren’t skating.”

Werenski gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 1:59 of the first period. He took the puck at the right point, skated into the left face-off circle and put a wrist shot through Knight’s pads.