Power Play Challenge helps kids build healthier futures through hockey

The Columbus Blue Jackets continue to make a lasting impact in the community through programs that extend beyond the rink. One of the organization's most successful initiatives is the Power Play Challenge, a free hockey-themed wellness curriculum designed for students in grades 2-5 that encourages healthy habits while introducing children to the sport of hockey.

The Power Play Challenge is supported by the Industry Growth Fund (IGF), which was created by the NHL Players Association and the NHL to help grow the game of hockey.

The Challenge consists of five fitness-related challenges designed to promote healthy lifestyles. The challenges include jogging, push-ups and sit-ups, hockey drills and games, and a nutrition component that encourages healthy eating habits. In addition to the individual activities, classes receive an introduction to street hockey, giving many children their first experience with the sport. Students who successfully complete all five challenges earn a special ticket offer to a Blue Jackets game, creating a direct connection between their efforts in the classroom and the professional team they support.

The program has grown exponentially in ten years, going from 20 schools (7,500 students) in 2017-2018 to 198 schools (59,000 students) in 2026-2027. By expanding access to hockey and promoting physical activity, the program continues to remove barriers to participation while encouraging students to stay active both on and off the ice.

One of the most anticipated parts of the program is the opportunity for participating fifth-grade students to visit an OhioHealth Chiller Ice Rink. The field trip gives students a chance to experience skating firsthand and serves as a memorable reward for their participation.

"[The kids] love the fact that they get to go on the field trip during fifth grade. They look forward to it and ask about it every year," said Eric Indiciani, a physical education teacher at Westerville City Schools, who has participated in the program for eight years. "I've had kids come up to me already this year, asking, 'when are we going ice skating?'"

The Power Play Challenge's impact extends beyond physical fitness. For many students, the program serves as an introduction to a sport they may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience. In a region where sports such as football and basketball often dominate youth participation, the challenge exposes children to hockey in an approachable and engaging environment.

Community engagement initiatives like the Power Play Challenge are a central part of the Blue Jackets' mission throughout Central Ohio. Beyond supporting youth health and wellness, the organization views programs like this as an investment in the future of hockey and the communities it serves.

"I think having an NHL team here, there's an obligation for us to make sure that we are helping fuel development and the continued support of hockey," said Joe Renza, manager of fan development with the Blue Jackets. "I think in the community aspect, it's just important that we're out there trying to be good partners with the youth, like any organization that calls Columbus home."

As the Power Play Challenge continues to grow, its success can be measured by more than participation numbers. The program helps thousands of children develop healthy habits, discover a new sport, and create lasting memories through unique experiences connected to hockey. By investing in young people across Central Ohio, the Blue Jackets are strengthening their community impact and the future of the game.