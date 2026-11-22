Knies, Werenski and Fantilli each had a goal and an assist, and Cam Talbot made 23 saves for the Blue Jackets (9-12-0), who have won two in a row after losing their previous five.

“Felt like we were playing well enough to be in the lead, but we weren’t and I just like the way we stuck with it,” Werenski said. “It was a big play by Knies to tie it up there and obviously it’s nice to close it out in regulation.”

Knies had 160 points (67 goals, 93 assists) in 240 games with the Maple Leafs from 2022-23 to 2025-26.

“I think everyone on the bench had a 20-inch vertical for (Knies),” Fantilli said. “We were all jumping up for him. We know that game is personal for him whether he is going to say it or not. I’m really happy we were able to get the win for him and for him to score, that was huge.”

Auston Matthews, Jake McCabe and Teddy Blueger scored and Stolarz made 31 saves for the Maple Leafs (8-14-3), who are 0-8-1 in their past nine including blowing a three-goal lead against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

“It happened quick but it’s just inexcusable, it can’t happen…” said Matthews, Toronto’s captain. “I don’t know, I don’t know. It’s obviously been a really rough stretch here but tonight, we should be embarrassed. It’s not fair to the people who pay for tickets to come and watch. It’s inexcusable.”

Nylander has three assists and is minus-8 in his past seven games.

“If you’re not getting one or giving us some this way, you can’t give freebies the other way,” Toronto coach Jim Hiller said of Nylander’s turnover. “The ledger doesn’t balance.”

Matthews put the Maple Leafs up 1-0 at 18:38 of the first period on the power play when he took a pass from John Tavares, who was in the left corner, and shot over Talbot’s glove from the right hashmarks.