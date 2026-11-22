TORONTO -- The Columbus Blue Jackets scored two goals in 52 seconds late in the third period and rallied past the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, Toronto’s ninth straight loss.
Blue Jackets score two late in third, send Maple Leafs to ninth straight loss
Knies ties it in Toronto return, Werenski gets winner 52 seconds later for Columbus
Matthew Knies, playing his first game back in Toronto since being traded to the Blue Jackets by the Maple Leafs on Sept. 28, tied it 3-3 at 15:40 of the third period when he gloved down a backhanded clearing attempt from William Nylander in the slot and immediately shot high blocker.
Just 52 seconds later, Zach Werenski skated in from the blue line after Adam Fantilli won an offensive zone face-off, cut into the slot and backhanded a shot past Anthony Stolarz’s glove to give Columbus a 4-3 lead at 16:32.
“I didn’t really expect it to come to me,” Knies said. “Just happy to see it go in the back of the net and see some of the fans’ faces with just shock so it was a good feeling. … For it to lead to Werenski’s goal too was really cool.”
Said Werenski: “I was really fired up to tie the game but even more so that it was him. I know this place was special to him, it meant a lot to him, he loved playing here. But he’s with us now and we’re thrilled about it and for him to get that goal tonight, it’s pretty awesome.”
Knies, Werenski and Fantilli each had a goal and an assist, and Cam Talbot made 23 saves for the Blue Jackets (9-12-0), who have won two in a row after losing their previous five.
“Felt like we were playing well enough to be in the lead, but we weren’t and I just like the way we stuck with it,” Werenski said. “It was a big play by Knies to tie it up there and obviously it’s nice to close it out in regulation.”
Knies had 160 points (67 goals, 93 assists) in 240 games with the Maple Leafs from 2022-23 to 2025-26.
“I think everyone on the bench had a 20-inch vertical for (Knies),” Fantilli said. “We were all jumping up for him. We know that game is personal for him whether he is going to say it or not. I’m really happy we were able to get the win for him and for him to score, that was huge.”
Auston Matthews, Jake McCabe and Teddy Blueger scored and Stolarz made 31 saves for the Maple Leafs (8-14-3), who are 0-8-1 in their past nine including blowing a three-goal lead against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.
“It happened quick but it’s just inexcusable, it can’t happen…” said Matthews, Toronto’s captain. “I don’t know, I don’t know. It’s obviously been a really rough stretch here but tonight, we should be embarrassed. It’s not fair to the people who pay for tickets to come and watch. It’s inexcusable.”
Nylander has three assists and is minus-8 in his past seven games.
“If you’re not getting one or giving us some this way, you can’t give freebies the other way,” Toronto coach Jim Hiller said of Nylander’s turnover. “The ledger doesn’t balance.”
Matthews put the Maple Leafs up 1-0 at 18:38 of the first period on the power play when he took a pass from John Tavares, who was in the left corner, and shot over Talbot’s glove from the right hashmarks.
The Blue Jackets tied it 1-1 at 19:43 when Damon Severson shot glove side from below the left dot after taking a touch pass from Kent Johnson.
The Maple Leafs responded 12 seconds later to go up 2-1 at 19:55. Jack Roslovic fed a pass into the high slot from the sideboards to McCabe, who shot glove side through traffic.
Blueger pushed it to 3-1 at 5:10 of the second period when he jammed in a loose puck in the goal crease after Dakota Mermis’ shot was blocked by Dante Fabbro.
Fantilli cut it to 3-2 at 15:26 on the power play when he took a pass from Knies and shot past a scrambling Stolarz at the top of the right circle.
“We just threw up all over ourselves pretty much and lose the game…” McCabe said. “It’s hard to wrap your head around, that’s for sure.”
“I thought our fans were engaged all game and into it and loud. I’d be (ticked) off too if I were them.”
Said Hiller: “We’ve had stretches because it gets you excited because you think you can see what you can do and then we for whatever reasons, we have moments like we did tonight. It’s just not National Hockey League level. That’s frustrating for all of us.”