COLUMBUS – Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves, and Arseny Gritsyuk scored the lone goal of the shootout for the New Jersey Devils, who recovered for a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday.
Hellebuyck makes 22 saves, Devils recover for shootout win against Blue Jackets
Gritsyuk scores in shootout for New Jersey after Del Bel Belluz ties it in third for Columbus
Nico Hischier and Evan Rodrigues scored for the Devils (17-8-0), who have won two straight.
The Devils, who went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, swept the home-and-home series after a 3-2 win in New Jersey on Monday.
“Credit to Columbus for both these games,” Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. “They played us hard, not a lot of open space. They defended hard, forechecked hard, not easy games.”
Cole Sillinger and Luca Del Bel Belluz scored, and Cam Talbot made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets (9-13-1), who are 2-2-1 in their past five games.
“I thought there was a lot of positives again tonight. I mean that's a really good hockey team over there,” Talbot said. “They're at the top of the conference or close to the top for a reason and we were right there with them for 125 minutes.
“We battled back again tonight; shows our resilience. We didn't get the extra point at the end but I like where we're at.”
Hischier made it 1-0 Devils at 8:06 of the first period, stationing at the crease to put in a rebound of a shot by Jesper Bratt.
Columbus defenseman Denton Mateychuk left the game at 12:54 of the first period after taking a hit from New Jersey defenseman Brenden Dillon in the Devils' defensive zone. Dillon was assessed a match penalty and game misconduct.
“I've coached Dillon,” Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness said. “He's not a dirty player, he's a hard player. And he caught him in a bad spot and that's a bad hit, it is.”
Bowness said Mateychuk is fine, but “concussion protocol will take over and we'll go from there.”
New Jersey killed off the five-minute power play for the Blue Jackets, allowing just two shots on goal.
“We did a great job and gave ourselves a chance to win that game,” Hischier said. “I think it wasn't a pretty one, but we took a lot of penalties, so it was huge that we didn’t give one up.”
Sillinger tied it 1-1 at 9:00 of the second period. Sean Monahan was behind the net surrounded by several Devils and was able to push the puck to an open Sillinger in the slot for the goal.
Monahan had missed the past five games with an upper-body injury.
Jack Hughes appeared to put the Devils up 2-1 at 15:22, but a video review confirmed that the puck did not cross the goal line after Talbot slid back into the net after stopping Hughes on a breakaway.
Rodrigues did give New Jersey a 2-1 lead at 19:23 with a power-play goal, redirecting a pass from Gritsyuk at the top of the blue paint.
“This gives us confidence,” Rodrigues said. “When a home-and-home and you play the same team twice, the emotions get high like it did today, and that emulates a little bit of playoff hockey. Obviously, not the exact level but there was a little juice in the game come the second and third, and we responded really well.”
Del Bel Belluz evened it 2-2 at 8:48 of the third period, one-timing the puck into the upper right corner of the net from near the bottom of the left face-off circle after Kent Johnson’s no-look pass from behind the net. It was his first goal in 36 games dating to Jan. 22, 2025.
“They came out a little harder than us, especially in our building,” Del Bel Belluz said. “That's important that we’ve got to come out a little harder. But after that, I thought we really battled back. I feel like we played a good game. We just lost in the shootout.
“We're right there but right there is just not good enough. We need to find a way to win hockey games.”
NOTES: The Devils improved to 6-0 in games decided during overtime or shootout this season. The Blue Jackets were 5-0 in that scenario prior to the loss. ... Bratt earned his 365th career assist and passed Scott Niedermayer for sole possession of second place on the team's all-time list behind Patrik Elias (617). ... Devils forward Timo Meier had a four-game goal streak and five-game point streak end (four goals, two assists).