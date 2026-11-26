Nico Hischier and Evan Rodrigues scored for the Devils (17-8-0), who have won two straight.

The Devils, who went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, swept the home-and-home series after a 3-2 win in New Jersey on Monday.

“Credit to Columbus for both these games,” Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. “They played us hard, not a lot of open space. They defended hard, forechecked hard, not easy games.”

Cole Sillinger and Luca Del Bel Belluz scored, and Cam Talbot made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets (9-13-1), who are 2-2-1 in their past five games.

“I thought there was a lot of positives again tonight. I mean that's a really good hockey team over there,” Talbot said. “They're at the top of the conference or close to the top for a reason and we were right there with them for 125 minutes.

“We battled back again tonight; shows our resilience. We didn't get the extra point at the end but I like where we're at.”

Hischier made it 1-0 Devils at 8:06 of the first period, stationing at the crease to put in a rebound of a shot by Jesper Bratt.