ELMONT, N.Y. -- Matthew Schaefer scored his first career hat trick for the New York Islanders in a 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena on Tuesday.
Schaefer gets first career hat trick, Islanders defeat Blue Jackets
Sorokin makes 28 saves for New York, which has won three straight; Columbus has lost five in row
Schaefer is the third defenseman in Islanders history to record a hat trick, and the first since Denis Potvin (March 4, 1982). He has 10 points (five goals, five assists) during a six-game point streak.
“All these things, it's just crazy to hear,” Schaefer said. “It's an honor. I mean, you don't think about things like that, but obviously when you hear it, it's pretty cool. But you just want to keep focusing on your season and what we got going on in here.”
Anthony Duclair and Tony DeAngelo each had a goal and an assist, and Mathew Barzal had two assists for the Islanders (10-6-4), who have won three straight (outscored opponents 16-5). Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves.
“As great as (Schaefer) is and all the records he's broken, I really think tonight was about our entire group,” New York coach Peter DeBoer said. “We got contributions. I thought 'Barzy' took another step tonight, I thought Duclair was really good. That's his best game in a couple weeks. It was nice for Tony to get on the board. He's been a little snakebit, so some good stuff happening.”
Zach Werenski scored the lone goal for the Blue Jackets (7-12-0), who have lost five straight games in regulation. Cam Talbot made 36 saves.
“We got away from our structure again,” Columbus assistant coach Don Granato said. “When you go into someone’s building, you have to respect the process. We didn’t have a great start. We were able to stay in it. We turned some momentum back, and then some decisions in the second period, it just allowed the game to open up and get excitement and energy in this building for them. We allowed that.”
Duclair gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead on a power play at 19:02 of the first period. DeAngelo, who was at the left point, dished the puck to Duclair before he fed Barzal near the right circle. Duclair then took a quick return feed from Barzal and beat Talbot glove side from the high slot.
Schaefer doubled the Islanders’ lead to 2-0 at 1:34 of the second period. The puck popped out to him above the right circle, where he scored glove side on a prone Talbot.
Werenski cut the lead to 2-1 at 1:12 of the third period. He skated past Ryan Pulock down the left wing before cutting across the crease and sliding a backhand under Sorokin’s right pad.
“That’s the exact start to a third period we want,” Werenski said. “We get on the board there, I feel like we had some momentum. Third one is tough. Still in it, you know? Then fourth one obviously feels like the game's a little bit out of reach. But yeah, I mean, it's one of those things where we give ourselves really no room for error. Some nights we’re only scoring one goal or having no goals going into the third period. There's really not much room out there for error for our group, and so yeah, it's definitely something that we need to work on is finding ways to get some goals.”
Schaefer responded at 7:01 to make it 3-1. Pulock's slap shot from the right point produced a big rebound out to the left hash marks, where Schaefer shoveled it into an open net with his backhand.
The Blue Jackets challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the call on the ice was confirmed after a video review.
DeAngelo extended the lead to 4-1 at 11:52. Barzal left a drop pass for DeAngelo along the right boards, and the defenseman skated down toward the crease and roofed a backhand high over Talbot's blocker.
Schaefer completed the hat trick by shooting into an empty net at 16:08 for the 5-1 final.
“You look at this roster, I mean, we can win any game,” Barzal said. “I think with the coaching that we have, and Sorokin and Schaefer, just two of the best hockey players in the world on the ice, and a deep forward group -- I mean, you look at our forward group, I think every line right now is moving well. So, I really like where this is headed.”
NOTES: Schaefer has six career multigoal games, passing Phil Housley (five) for the most by a teenage defenseman in NHL history. His 17 multipoint games are tied with Ray Bourque for the second-most by a teenage defenseman in League history. Housley is first with 34.