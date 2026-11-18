Schaefer is the third defenseman in Islanders history to record a hat trick, and the first since Denis Potvin (March 4, 1982). He has 10 points (five goals, five assists) during a six-game point streak.

“All these things, it's just crazy to hear,” Schaefer said. “It's an honor. I mean, you don't think about things like that, but obviously when you hear it, it's pretty cool. But you just want to keep focusing on your season and what we got going on in here.”

Anthony Duclair and Tony DeAngelo each had a goal and an assist, and Mathew Barzal had two assists for the Islanders (10-6-4), who have won three straight (outscored opponents 16-5). Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves.

“As great as (Schaefer) is and all the records he's broken, I really think tonight was about our entire group,” New York coach Peter DeBoer said. “We got contributions. I thought 'Barzy' took another step tonight, I thought Duclair was really good. That's his best game in a couple weeks. It was nice for Tony to get on the board. He's been a little snakebit, so some good stuff happening.”