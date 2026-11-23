The Columbus Blue Jackets are celebrating the holiday season with a full week of Black Friday offers for fans, featuring exclusive ticket packages, limited-edition merchandise, and special activities benefiting the Blue Jackets Foundation. Starting now, the 5th Line can get exclusive deals through Sunday, Nov. 29 at 11:50 p.m.

Visit BlueJackets.com/BlackFriday for a preview of all offerings, available while supplies last.

WEEKLONG DEALS

Fans can take advantage of a full week of Black Friday savings, including Power Play Deals, ticket packages, merchandise discounts, and special opportunities to support the Blue Jackets Foundation.

Each morning at 10 AM, the Columbus Blue Jackets unveil a new Power Play Deal featuring exclusive ticket pricing for select upcoming home games, as well as merchandise discounts available for only 24 hours. These value-packed ticket offers start at just $45 for Upper Level seats and $75 for Lower Level seats, and each ticket includes a seat to the game, a CBJ value meal and a skate pass redeemable at OhioHealth Chiller locations. Every day brings a new matchup and a limited-quantity offer, available online only and valid for that day while supplies last.

The Holiday Pack, presented by HOMAGE, starts at just $115. The pack includes two tickets to two games of your choice, an exclusive Blue Jackets Homage shirt and a pair of bonus tickets to a third game. It’s the perfect gift for the hockey fan in your life and a great way to enjoy multiple games this season.

Groups of 10 or more can take advantage of the BOGO Group Outing offer. When you purchase tickets for one game, you’ll receive the same number of group tickets for a second game.

offer. When you purchase tickets for one game, you’ll receive the same number of group tickets for a second game. For fans who want flexibility, the 6-Game Flex Pack lets you choose six games that fit your schedule. Purchase now and receive a BONUS GAME to see the Blue Jackets take on the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 12.

For a premium experience, fans can rent a Party Tower for select games at $5,000, which includes a food and beverage package for up to 20 guests. The deal offers more than 35 percent in savings. Extremely limited quantities, while supplies last.

Give the gift of hockey with registration for Learn to Play, presented by Performance Columbus, in association with Moo Moo Express Car Wash and Vertiv. Learn to Play is a simplified hockey development pathway for boys and girls ages 10 and under. Registration starts at $275 and includes head-to-toe hockey gear valued at $600.

This season, the Blue Jackets Foundation will offer several ways to give back while scoring unique items. Fans can purchase a limited-edition mystery ornament for $50, each autographed by a current CBJ player, with proceeds benefiting the Foundation.

will offer several ways to give back while scoring unique items. Fans can purchase a for $50, each autographed by a current CBJ player, with proceeds benefiting the Foundation. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Nov. 27 until 9 p.m. on Dec. 10, fans can participate in the Foundation’s Hometown Remix Jersey Raffle, featuring autographed player jerseys. Tickets are $10 and support the Foundation’s mission to support the health and wellness of children in central Ohio. Learn more at cbjauction.givesmart.com.

Throughout the week, fans can also shop exclusive merchandise deals at the Blue Line Team Store, including a special Blue Jackets third-logo crewneck on sale for $39.99 on Black Friday. All deals will be available both online and in-store at Nationwide Arena and Polaris Fashion Place. Learn more at thebluelineonline.com.

BLUE JACKETS HOCKEY NETWORK DEAL

The Blue Jackets Hockey Network subscription on Prime Video will be priced at $74.99 until Dec. 1. The deal offers 25 percent savings, bringing every game of the season to fans for about $6.25 a month.

For a full list of Black Friday deals or purchases, visit BlueJackets.com/BlackFriday. Stay tuned for Cyber Monday savings all day long on Monday, November 30!