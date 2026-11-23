The Columbus Blue Jackets are celebrating the holiday season with a full week of Black Friday offers for fans, featuring exclusive ticket packages, limited-edition merchandise, and special activities benefiting the Blue Jackets Foundation. Starting now, the 5th Line can get exclusive deals through Sunday, Nov. 29 at 11:50 p.m.
Visit BlueJackets.com/BlackFriday for a preview of all offerings, available while supplies last.
WEEKLONG DEALS
Fans can take advantage of a full week of Black Friday savings, including Power Play Deals, ticket packages, merchandise discounts, and special opportunities to support the Blue Jackets Foundation.
- Each morning at 10 AM, the Columbus Blue Jackets unveil a new Power Play Deal featuring exclusive ticket pricing for select upcoming home games, as well as merchandise discounts available for only 24 hours. These value-packed ticket offers start at just $45 for Upper Level seats and $75 for Lower Level seats, and each ticket includes a seat to the game, a CBJ value meal and a skate pass redeemable at OhioHealth Chiller locations. Every day brings a new matchup and a limited-quantity offer, available online only and valid for that day while supplies last.
- The Holiday Pack, presented by HOMAGE, starts at just $115. The pack includes two tickets to two games of your choice, an exclusive Blue Jackets Homage shirt and a pair of bonus tickets to a third game. It’s the perfect gift for the hockey fan in your life and a great way to enjoy multiple games this season.
- Groups of 10 or more can take advantage of the BOGO Group Outing offer. When you purchase tickets for one game, you’ll receive the same number of group tickets for a second game.
- For fans who want flexibility, the 6-Game Flex Pack lets you choose six games that fit your schedule. Purchase now and receive a BONUS GAME to see the Blue Jackets take on the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 12.
- For a premium experience, fans can rent a Party Tower for select games at $5,000, which includes a food and beverage package for up to 20 guests. The deal offers more than 35 percent in savings. Extremely limited quantities, while supplies last.
- Give the gift of hockey with registration for Learn to Play, presented by Performance Columbus, in association with Moo Moo Express Car Wash and Vertiv. Learn to Play is a simplified hockey development pathway for boys and girls ages 10 and under. Registration starts at $275 and includes head-to-toe hockey gear valued at $600.
- This season, the Blue Jackets Foundation will offer several ways to give back while scoring unique items. Fans can purchase a limited-edition mystery ornament for $50, each autographed by a current CBJ player, with proceeds benefiting the Foundation.
- Beginning at 9 a.m. on Nov. 27 until 9 p.m. on Dec. 10, fans can participate in the Foundation’s Hometown Remix Jersey Raffle, featuring autographed player jerseys. Tickets are $10 and support the Foundation’s mission to support the health and wellness of children in central Ohio. Learn more at cbjauction.givesmart.com.
- Throughout the week, fans can also shop exclusive merchandise deals at the Blue Line Team Store, including a special Blue Jackets third-logo crewneck on sale for $39.99 on Black Friday. All deals will be available both online and in-store at Nationwide Arena and Polaris Fashion Place. Learn more at thebluelineonline.com.
BLUE JACKETS HOCKEY NETWORK DEAL
The Blue Jackets Hockey Network subscription on Prime Video will be priced at $74.99 until Dec. 1. The deal offers 25 percent savings, bringing every game of the season to fans for about $6.25 a month.
For a full list of Black Friday deals or purchases, visit BlueJackets.com/BlackFriday. Stay tuned for Cyber Monday savings all day long on Monday, November 30!