The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation and YMCA of Central Ohio cut the ribbon on a brand-new playground at the Cherry Creek YMCA Head Start today. Located at 600 Fox Ridge St in Columbus, the new play area was made possible with the help of a $150,000 contribution from the Foundation’s grant program in partnership with Ohio CAT and Midstates Recreation. The upgraded outdoor space provides preschool-age children with a safe, age-appropriate space to play.

“Every child deserves a safe place to play, learn and simply be a kid,” said Tara Battiato, executive director of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation and senior director of community development for the Columbus Blue Jackets. “The Cherry Creek YMCA serves families right here in our community, and we’re proud to help create a space where children can build confidence, stay active and make lasting memories. Projects like this reflect our commitment to investing in the health and well-being of young people and strengthening the neighborhoods fans call home.”

The new play area features a custom-designed play structure with Blue Jackets–themed elements, including a climbable version of a Zamboni, hockey stick posts, and team imagery. The space is designed to support active play while helping young children build strength, coordination, and confidence, with an intentional focus on gross motor skill development through opportunities to climb, balance, run and engage in full-body movement. The playground also includes a soft poured in place rubber surface, enhancing safety by creating a more comfortable play environment and helping cushion falls as children develop coordination.

“Every child deserves a high-quality playground to explore, especially our youngest learners. We're grateful for our long-standing partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation and Midstates Recreation, whose support, alongside the dedication of volunteers, brought this project to life,” said Tony Collins, chief executive officer for YMCA of Central Ohio. “Helping every child reach their full potential means expanding access to critical resources and opportunities across Central Ohio. We appreciate the incredible partners who make this work possible and help strengthen our communities.”

The playground was designed by Midstates Recreation, which has partnered with the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation to create and install additional playgrounds across Central Ohio, including Delaware State Park, South Side Early Learning Center, YWCA Columbus Family Center, Krumm Park, Driving Park and more.

Midstates Recreation, along with Blue Jackets staff and volunteers, joined YMCA staff and Ohio CAT to build the playground and assist with landscaping efforts on Friday, Oct. 23.

For more information about the Blue Jackets Foundation and how you can support its work in the community, visit BlueJackets.com/Foundation.