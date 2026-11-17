Happy Hockey Holidays to you and yours! Get the Blue Jackets fan in your life the perfect gift this holiday season with the CBJ Holiday Gift Pack, presented by HOMAGE. Purchasers will receive two tickets to two games (based on availability) to any game of their choice and one exclusively designed shirt from HOMAGE. Packages, starting at $115, are available now through Friday, December 31. Fans may visit BlueJackets.com/holiday to order.

Homage, known for its high-quality and stylish apparel, has collaborated with the Blue Jackets since 2016 to create exclusively designed shirts for the team’s Holiday Gift Pack. This year’s limited-edition shirt features a cannon blue long-sleeve tee inspired by the Columbus Blue Jackets’ iconic cannon. The vintage-style design showcases distressed “Columbus Blue Jackets” lettering surrounding the club’s cannon crest, accented by laurel details and star elements for a timeless, retro look.

Fans can redeem the ticket offer at any point after purchasing the gift pack for any remaining 2026-27 regular season home game, subject to availability. A gift option is also available, allowing the recipient to choose their preferred games.

Tickets and shirt vouchers can be accessed through the purchaser’s My Blue Jackets Account or the Blue Jackets App. Please note that shirt vouchers will appear within 24 to 48 hours after purchase.

Beginning Dec. 10, when the team hosts the Minnesota Wild at Nationwide Arena, purchasers may redeem their HOMAGE t-shirt vouchers during home games by visiting Season Ticket Holder Central, located behind section 110 at the Front Street Entrance near Guest Services.

Fans are also encouraged to visit BlueJackets.com/BlackFriday starting Wednesday, November 18 for special Black Friday offers.