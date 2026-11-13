Blue Jackets place forward Conor Garland on Injured Reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Conor Garland on Injured Reserve retroactive to November 6, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today

Garland, 30, has missed the past two contests with an upper body injury suffered on November 6 at Buffalo. He has collected an assist with six penalty minutes and 18 shots on goal in 15 appearances with the Blue Jackets this season.

The 5-10, 175-pound Scituate, Massachusetts native was acquired in a trade from the Vancouver Canucks on Mar. 5, 2026. Originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fifth round, 123rd overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft, he has posted 134-191-325 and 252 PIM in 571 career contests over nine NHL seasons with the Coyotes, Canucks and Blue Jackets.

Columbus returns to action on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on Blue Jackets Hockey Network beginning with a 30-minute pre-game show at 6:30 p.m.

CBJHN is available on Spectrum TV – HD Ch. 320/1320, IP Ch. 349 in most Ohio markets. It is also available via DIRECTV, Fubo TV and Prime Video. To subscribe to CBJHN on Prime Video, visit Amazon.com/BlueJackets. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.