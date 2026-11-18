The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Isac Lundeström off long-term Injured Reserve and the Injured/Non-Roster list, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Lundeström, 27, missed the first 19 contests of the 2026-27 season with a lower body injury. He has registered 39 goals and 57 assists for 96 points with 42 penalty minutes and 369 shots on goal, while averaging 14:07 of ice time in 405 career games with the Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks over eight NHL campaigns. He was originally selected by the Ducks in the first-round, 23rd overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft.

The 6-1, 199-pound native of Gallivare, Sweden signed as a free agent with the Blue Jackets on July 1, 2025. He notched 4-8-12 and four penalty minutes in 68 appearances in his first season with the club in 2025-26.

Columbus returns to action on Thursday at the Chicago Blackhawks. Game time from the United Center is 8 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on Blue Jackets Hockey Network beginning with a 30-minute pre-game show at 7:30 p.m.

CBJHN is available on Spectrum TV – HD Ch. 320/1320, IP Ch. 349 in most Ohio markets. It is also available via DIRECTV, Fubo TV and Prime Video. To subscribe to CBJHN on Prime Video, visit Amazon.com/BlueJackets. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 93.3 The Bus in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.