The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned forward Steven Lorentz to the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Lorentz, 30, has registered 36 goals and 44 assists for 80 points with 67 penalty minutes in 388 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes. He was scoreless and averaged 8:04 time on ice per game in seven contests with the Blue Jackets after being recalled on November 5. He recorded 7-11-18 and 16 PIM in 71 outings with the Maple Leafs in 2025-26. Originally selected by Carolina in the seventh round, 186th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft, he was acquired by Columbus in a trade from Toronto on September 28.

The 6-4, 219-pound Kitchener, Ontario native has added 33-31-64 and 64 PIM in 102 AHL games with the Monsters (2026-27) and Charlotte Checkers (2017-20). In nine games with Cleveland this season, he has collected 7-29 and four power play goals.

Columbus returns to action on Monday at the New Jersey Devils. Game time from Prudential Center is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on Blue Jackets Hockey Network beginning with a 30-minute pre-game show at 6:30 p.m.

CBJHN is available on Spectrum TV – HD Ch. 320/1320, IP Ch. 349 in most Ohio markets. It is also available via DIRECTV, Fubo TV and Prime Video. To subscribe to CBJHN on Prime Video, visit Amazon.com/BlueJackets. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.