Blue Jackets bring country flair to Nationwide Arena with 'Hockey Tonk' Night

Country artist BELLES headlines second Jackets Jukebox game, featuring live music and themed fan experiences.

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By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the New Jersey Devils at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 25, presented by Garage Beer. The contest marks the second of four Jackets Jukebox games this season, with the night's "Hockey Tonk" theme celebrating country music with live performances, interactive activations and themed entertainment throughout the arena.

Saddle up before puck drop with a free mechanical bull ride on the main concourse, interactive photo opportunities and a chance to win a one-of-a-kind custom rancher hat from local artist By Field and Flower Hat Company. Fans can also design a customized branded keychain from By Field and Flower Hat Company while supplies last. Keychains are limited to one per person for fans ages 18 and older.

Fans can enjoy live performances from BELLES, an emerging country artist with more than 100 million cumulative streams and 1.5 million social followers. The Omaha-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter blends modern country influences with classic country storytelling inspired by artists like Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn.

BELLES will perform the national anthem before puck drop and return for a live performance during the game. A special ticket package including a pre-game meet and greet with BELLES and an exclusive signed poster is available for purchase at BlueJackets.com/COUNTRY.

Before heading to their seats, fans can shop the Blue Line Team Store to grab a special “Hockey Tonk” t-shirt bundle. With every T-shirt purchase, fans will get free themed guitar picks and a sticker. The special offer can only be purchased at Section 115 in Nationwide Arena or online at TheBlueLineOnline.com, while supplies last.

Tickets for each Jackets Jukebox game are available for purchase through BlueJackets.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Additional Jackets Jukebox dates and themes:

  • Feb. 27 vs. New York IslandersJackets Jukebox: Rock the Rink
  • March 13 vs. San Jose SharksJackets Jukebox: For Those About to Yacht

Additional details on activities, merchandise, and entertainment for each event will be announced throughout the season.

Interested in a 2026-27 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

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