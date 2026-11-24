“Life can be tough sometimes, so being able to help in a small way can make a big difference,” said Fabbro. “Seeing people leaving happy and knowing they’ll have a meal to share with their families is what’s most important. It’s been a lot of fun helping, meeting new people and seeing so many smiles.”

Inspired by its signature 101 bourbon, Wild Turkey donated 303 turkeys to MOFC. The donation reflects 101 turkeys for each of the three TV timeouts the brand sponsors during Blue Jackets home games throughout November.

“Today is a great example of our community coming together to make a difference,” said Craig Truax, director of corporate partnerships at Mid-Ohio Food Collective. “This donation will help families enjoy a Thanksgiving meal they might not have otherwise had. It’s a powerful example of what can happen when organizations come together to support their neighbors.”

“At Wild Turkey, coming together and giving back has always been part of our Thanksgiving tradition,” said Allison Varone, head of marketing at Campari America. “We’re proud to join the Blue Jackets and Mid-Ohio Food Collective in helping provide Thanksgiving meals to families across central Ohio and bringing that spirit of generosity to life.”

In addition to the donation, Wild Turkey is giving fans the chance to win festive prize packs during select Blue Jackets games at Nationwide Arena this month.

To support the Mid-Ohio Food Collective this holiday season, visit www.mofc.org.