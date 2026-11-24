The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Mathieu Olivier on Injured Reserve, Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Olivier, 29, who is out with an upper body injury, has recorded three goals and three assists for six points with 32 penalty minutes and 36 shots on goal, while averaging 15:15 of ice time in 22 contests with the Blue Jackets this season. He has posted 49-49-98 and 511 PIM in 333 career games with the Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators over eight NHL campaigns. Born in Biloxi, Mississippi, the 6-1, 232-pound forward has recorded 46-45-91 and 423 PIM in 285 appearances with Columbus since being acquired in a trade from Nashville on June 30, 2022.

Columbus returns to action on Wednesday vs. the New Jersey Devils. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on Blue Jackets Hockey Network beginning with a 30-minute pre-game show at 6:30 p.m.

CBJHN is available on Spectrum TV – HD Ch. 320/1320, IP Ch. 349 in most Ohio markets. It is also available via DIRECTV, Fubo TV and Prime Video. To subscribe to CBJHN on Prime Video, visit Amazon.com/BlueJackets. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.