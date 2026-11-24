NEWARK, N.J. -- Connor Brown had a goal and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Prudential Center on Monday.
Brown has two points, Devils hold off Blue Jackets
Meier pushes goal streak to four games for New Jersey
Timo Meier scored for the fourth straight game, and Brenden Dillon scored his first goal of the season for the Devils (16-8-0), who had lost two straight, including 9-6 at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Connor Hellebuyck, who was pulled in the loss to the Blues, made 19 saves in his fifth straight start.
"It was definitely not an easy one, but the effort was great," Meier said. "I think we battled for 60 minutes. It wasn't perfect but the penalty kill did a great job and just found a way to get two points here on home ice after two losses. I think that was a step in the right direction, and it was through a lot of hard work."
The Devils, who went 2-for-2 on the penalty-kill, will play at the Blue Jackets on Wednesday in the second of a home-and-home set.
Charlie Coyle and Mikael Pyyhtia, who was making his season debut, scored for the Blue Jackets (9-13-0), who had won two straight. Cam Talbot made 27 saves.
"I really liked the last three games of (our four-game road trip)," said Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski. "It stinks losing tonight but we played hard right until the end. It's a really good team here in New Jersey and I thought we did a lot of good things."
Columbus finished 2-2-0 during the trip.
“Our power play had possession time … we're right there,” Columbus coach Rick Bowness said. “We just need some puck luck around the net.”
Meier gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 4:59 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot from the slot after getting a pass from Jack Hughes from along the left-wing half boards.
"I mean (Hughes) has got a special skill and he can make those passes," Meier said. "I think just for me it was being ready there and a great pass by him. But also great work by (Brown) there. He got the puck back and that's where it starts."
Dillon scored his first goal since Nov. 28, 2025, to make it 2-0 at 8:12 on a slap shot through a screen from the top of the left face-off circle.
"A smart coach once told me to always shoot a roller," Dillon said. "Playing my off-side, I think I'm getting some more opportunities for one-timers and stuff like that but it's always nice to chip in for sure."
Coyle scored on a breakaway after collecting a lead pass from Werenski to pull the Blue Jackets within 2-1 at 17:19.
"I think there was a disconnect prior to this road trip, but it's gotten better," Werenski said. "Our best hockey is yet to come. We're making strides towards it and there's no better time than right now to build our game."
Brown pushed it to 3-1 on a snap shot from low in the right face-off circle, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 with Meier at 14:41 of the second period.
"I was looking to get it to (Meier) the whole way when I saw him flying on the back side," Brown said. "The defenseman kind of stuck with him, the goalie was flat, so it opened up that short side, and I was lucky enough to put it in."
Pyyhtia, who was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Sunday, made it 3-2 when he scored a short-handed goal at 19:46. Defenseman Damon Severson won a race for the puck behind the Devils net before making a one-handed pass to Pyyhtia alone in the slot.
"We recognized the urgency we needed to play with," Dillon said. "I don't think it was a Picasso by any means, but the second period was for sure our best period of the night. We didn't let that shorty at the end of the second rattle us and we continued on into the third."
NOTES: Columbus forward Mathieu Olivier left the game with an upper-body injury late in the second period. Bowness said he will be evaluated on Tuesday. ... Werenski became the sixth defenseman in NHL history to record a double-digit season-opening road point streak at 10 games (13 points; four goals, nine assists). The only other defensemen to achieve the feat are Paul Coffey (12 games in 1986-87; 10 in 1988-89), Evan Bouchard (11 in 2026-27), Filip Hronek (11 in 2022-23), Cale Makar (10 in 2025-26) and Rob Blake (10 in 1992-93). ... Hellebuyck became the first goaltender in Devils history to win eight of his first 10 appearances with the club. The others: Vitek Vanecek (2022-23) and Sean Burke (1987-88). ... Hellebuyck (341 games played; 200-106-26) also became the fastest United States-born goalie to 200 home wins, besting Jonathan Quick (361 games).