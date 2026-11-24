Coyle scored on a breakaway after collecting a lead pass from Werenski to pull the Blue Jackets within 2-1 at 17:19.

"I think there was a disconnect prior to this road trip, but it's gotten better," Werenski said. "Our best hockey is yet to come. We're making strides towards it and there's no better time than right now to build our game."

Brown pushed it to 3-1 on a snap shot from low in the right face-off circle, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 with Meier at 14:41 of the second period.

"I was looking to get it to (Meier) the whole way when I saw him flying on the back side," Brown said. "The defenseman kind of stuck with him, the goalie was flat, so it opened up that short side, and I was lucky enough to put it in."

Pyyhtia, who was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Sunday, made it 3-2 when he scored a short-handed goal at 19:46. Defenseman Damon Severson won a race for the puck behind the Devils net before making a one-handed pass to Pyyhtia alone in the slot.

"We recognized the urgency we needed to play with," Dillon said. "I don't think it was a Picasso by any means, but the second period was for sure our best period of the night. We didn't let that shorty at the end of the second rattle us and we continued on into the third."

NOTES: Columbus forward Mathieu Olivier left the game with an upper-body injury late in the second period. Bowness said he will be evaluated on Tuesday. ... Werenski became the sixth defenseman in NHL history to record a double-digit season-opening road point streak at 10 games (13 points; four goals, nine assists). The only other defensemen to achieve the feat are Paul Coffey (12 games in 1986-87; 10 in 1988-89), Evan Bouchard (11 in 2026-27), Filip Hronek (11 in 2022-23), Cale Makar (10 in 2025-26) and Rob Blake (10 in 1992-93). ... Hellebuyck became the first goaltender in Devils history to win eight of his first 10 appearances with the club. The others: Vitek Vanecek (2022-23) and Sean Burke (1987-88). ... Hellebuyck (341 games played; 200-106-26) also became the fastest United States-born goalie to 200 home wins, besting Jonathan Quick (361 games).