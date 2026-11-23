The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled forward Mikael Pyyhtiä from the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Pyyhtiä, 24, has recorded five goals and six assists for 11 points with eight penalty minutes and 62 shots on goal in 71 career games over four seasons with the Blue Jackets from 2022-26. He posted 1-0-1 and six shots in five appearances with the club in 2025-26. He was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth-round, 114th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 6-0, 177-pound native of Turku, Finland has added 37-68-105 and 38 PIM in 168 contests over five AHL seasons with the Monsters since making his North American pro debut at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. He has collected 3-6-9, eight PIM and 38 shots in 14 games with Cleveland in 2026-27.

Columbus returns to action tonight at the New Jersey Devils. Game time from Prudential Center is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on Blue Jackets Hockey Network beginning with a 30-minute pre-game show at 6:30 p.m.

CBJHN is available on Spectrum TV – HD Ch. 320/1320, IP Ch. 349 in most Ohio markets. It is also available via DIRECTV, Fubo TV and Prime Video. To subscribe to CBJHN on Prime Video, visit Amazon.com/BlueJackets. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.