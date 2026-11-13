Hagel has three points, Lightning defeat Blue Jackets

Hagel made it 3-1 at 7:41, scoring from a sharp angle below the right circle. He has five goals in his past three games.

Hagel had opened the scoring at 2:57 of the first period, converting from in front after controlling a big rebound off a shot from the high slot by Charle-Edouard D'Astous.

“It was a great team effort,” D’Astous said. “Everyone contributed. Dennis made some huge saves. Our first line, just being a first line.”

Knies tied it 1-1 at 12:20 of the first with a power-play goal, tapping in a backdoor pass from Kent Johnson. It was his first goal since scoring twice in the season opener, a 6-3 win against the Sabres on Oct. 1.

“It was huge for us to score first, and I know they eventually tied it, but we never really had to chase it,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “Then I thought in the second and third we did try to do our best to slow them down.

“They're a rested team and they've got some fast players, pretty active 'D' back there. For the most part, I thought we did a pretty good job slowing them down.”

Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness missed the game due to an illness. Assistant coach Don Granato was in charge behind the bench.

“There's no hiding it,” Granato said about Columbus' difficulties with scoring. “That's going to affect you psychologically when you know your margin is slight to begin with, and if you're not scoring at all, then you know that becomes even tighter.”

NOTES: The Lightning were without defenseman Erik Cernak and forward Anthony Cirelli. Each was injured against Buffalo and is day-to-day, according to Cooper. ... Forward Yanni Gourde (maintenance) did not play. ... The Lightning used 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan left with an upper-body injury with 29 seconds remaining in the second period.