Barkey gets first multigoal game, Flyers hold off Blue Jackets

Knies made it 2-0 at 4:19 with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

“Some nights it's going to be tougher than others, but as long as we find some more consistency in our game, I think we'll be all right,” Philadelphia captain Sean Couturier said. “Obviously, there's some downs at times. It depends how you weather it. I thought we did a good job tonight.”

Zegras cut the deficit to 2-1 at 16:06 with a one-timer from the slot off a pass from the left wall by Tyson Foerster.

Michkov tied it 2-2 at 1:19 of the second period. He stole the puck from Fantilli at the Flyers blue line, raced down the ice on a breakaway and backhanded the puck over Greaves' left pad.

“They capitalized on our turnovers,” Fantilli said. “Starts with mine. Like, I just gave them a free breakaway.”

Barkey gave Philadelphia a 3-2 lead on the power play at 2:21 when he beat Greaves with a wrist shot glove side from the bottom edge of the left circle.

“We were a little tired tonight, a little sluggish, and we grinded it,” Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. “We got some big plays out of some big players for us. Power play, we killed the penalty and then we just grinded out the win.

“Those are the type of games you have to win those games, so give the guys a lot of credit.”

Fantilli tied it 3-3 at 5:44, scoring on a wrist shot high to the blocker side from the high slot.

Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness missed a second straight game due to a health issue. Assistant coach Don Granato was in charge behind the bench and said the result was a case of miscues costing them the game.

“We didn't outscore those mistakes,” Granato said. “You know, we wouldn't be talking about those mistakes if we outscored them. We might be joking about them, but yeah, the discretion was not good.”

NOTES: Michkov extended his point streak to three games (one goal, two assists). ... Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan did not play after suffering an upper-body injury in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.