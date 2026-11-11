Bennett scores twice, Panthers hold off Blue Jackets

Lars Eller and Sam Reinhart also scored, and Aaron Ekblad and Anton Lundell each had two assists for the Panthers (10-7-2), who had lost their previous two games.

“It's an important game after losing a couple here,” Markstrom said. “The guys played an unbelievable game. Everyone played hard. All four lines.”

Ivan Provorov scored, and Cam Talbot made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets (7-9-0), who have lost two in a row.

“We know that they're a pretty good defensive team,” Talbot said. “They don't give up a lot off the rush, and you see they clogged up the neutral zone pretty good and didn't really let us come in with a ton of speed all night.

“When you keep the guys to the outside like they do most of the time, a guy like Markstrom's going to make those saves and he made some big saves in tight tonight too.”

Bennett made it 1-0 at 2:00 of the second period on the Panthers’ only power play. They were 4-for-6 on the man-advantage in a 7-3 victory against the Blue Jackets here Oct. 13.

Bennett was low in the left circle to convert a pass by Lundell, who had maneuvered around three defenders on the right wing.