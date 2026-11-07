Norris scores two, Power has three assists, Sabres cruise past Blue Jackets

Rasmus Dahlin’s one-timer from the right point off a blue-line feed from Peyton Krebs went bar down over Greaves on the glove side to push it to 3-1 at 4:30 of the second period.

“I thought in the second period we started out great,” Columbus coach Rick Bowness said. “We had a lot of great looks, we didn't score, and then they get that third goal, and I don't like how we responded after that. These guys were as disappointed as we are in that performance tonight, and they've taken great pride in turning this thing around. It's team commitment to team defense, and we had too many lapses tonight.”

Norris increased it to 4-1 at 9:46 when Zach Benson found him uncovered in front, and he slipped a backhand by Greaves’ left skate.

Noah Ostlund lifted the puck through his and Monahan’s legs for a shot that went off Doan’s leg in the crease and into the net to make it 5-1 at 10:53. The Blue Jackets challenged for goaltender interference, but video review confirmed the goal.

“I think playing with confidence a little bit at home and try not to be too cute at home was an emphasis,” Doan said. “I think we did a good job getting pucks to the net early and a lot of bodies around the net.”

Werenski, who scored his first goal of the season the previous night in a 2-1 shootout win against the Dallas Stars, narrowed it to 5-2 with a power-play goal from above the slot at 18:21 of the third period.

NOTES: Monahan left the game late in the second period with a lower-body injury and forward Dmitri Voronkov left in the third period with an upper-body injury. Bowness said both were being evaluated. … Werenski is the second player in Blue Jackets history with a season-opening road point streak of at least six games after Gustav Nyquist. … Dahlin’s goal was his 444th career point, moving him past John Klingberg for eighth most by a Swedish defenseman in NHL history. … Benson extended his point streak to a career high six games (two goals, seven assists). … Conor Timmins had an assist and one shot on goal in 15:18 of ice time in his season debut after recovering from a lower-body injury sustained in the preseason.