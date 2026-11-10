Columbus Blue Jackets and TENSPACE bring hometown remix to High Street

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ Hometown Remix started with a jersey celebrating the fans, fabric and culture of Columbus. Now, that spirit has been transformed into an immersive experience in the heart of the Short North.

Open now at TENSPACE®, the Columbus Blue Jackets Hometown Remix Experience invites the community to explore, create and celebrate their hometown team outside Nationwide Arena. Located at 930 N. High Street in Columbus, the space runs now through Dec. 30, 2026.

“Blue Jackets hockey is about more than what happens on the ice. It’s about the energy of our fans, the pride we share in our city and the connections that bring our community together,” said Ryan Chenault, Blue Jackets Vice President of Marketing. “The Hometown Remix Experience gives everyone who lives, works and visits Columbus, a chance to celebrate what makes our city special and uniquely experience the Columbus Blue Jackets.”

Curated for longtime and first-time fans alike, the experience offers a fresh take on Blue Jackets fandom. Guests can uncover pieces of CBJ history hidden beneath an icy floor, challenge friends and family to interactive trivia, add their names to a giant CBJ ice sculpture and step inside the Union Blue Blizzard, where they can make it snow.

At the center of the experience, the Remix Bar comes to life as a creative studio for fans. Inspired by the Hometown Remix design and jersey elements, visitors can remix their CBJ wardrobe by customizing hoodies, sweatshirts, hats, and totes. With limited-edition letters, patches, and pins to choose from, guests can create one-of-a-kind gear to represent their connection to the Blue Jackets, the city of Columbus and The 5th Line.

“We are so excited to feature The Columbus Blue Jackets at TENSPACE,” said Rachel Friedman, Founder and CEO of TENFOLD® and TENSPACE®. “Whether you are a longtime fan or have never attended a single hockey game before, there is something for everyone to experience. Come curious to experience CBJ in a different way and leave an inspired fan of our hometown team!”

Admission is free and open to the public, and reservations are encouraged. Merchandise and customization are sold separately, with all proceeds benefiting the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation.

Reservations and visitor information are available at www.tenspacebrand.com.