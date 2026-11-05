Blue Jackets loan Emil Andrae and Danton Heinen to AHL's Cleveland Monsters

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned defenseman Emil Andrae and forward Danton Heinen to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate after clearing waivers, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Andrae, 24, collected two assists and four penalty minutes in five appearances with the Blue Jackets this season after being acquired in a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs on September 29. He has recorded 3-19-22 and 42 PIM in 112 games over four seasons with the Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers since being selected by Philadelphia in the second-round, 54th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft. The 5-9, 193-pound native of Vastervik, Sweden posted 10-49-59 and 99 PIM in 103 AHL contests with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2022-26.

Heinen, 31, skated in 10 games with Columbus this season and has recorded 5-5-10 and eight PIM in 43 appearances over two seasons with the club since being acquired in a trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 29, 2025. He has posted 102-151-253 and 147 PIM in 622 career games over 11 NHL campaigns with the Blue Jackets, Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks since being selected by Boston in the fourth-round, 116th overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft. The 6-2, 190-pound native of Langley, British Columbia has added 21-51-72 with 24 PIM and a cumulative +17 plus/minus rating in 83 career games with the Cleveland Monsters, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Providence Bruins over four AHL campaigns (2015-18, 2025-26).

Columbus returns to action tonight vs. the Dallas Stars. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on Blue Jackets Hockey Network beginning with a 30-minute pre-game show at 6:30 p.m. CBJHN is available on Spectrum TV – HD Ch. 320/1320, IP Ch. 349 in most Ohio markets. It is also available via DIRECTV, Fubo TV and Prime Video. To subscribe to CBJHN on Prime Video, visit Amazon.com/BlueJackets.

The matchup will also be simulcast on CW Columbus as well as in Cleveland (WUAB, MyNet, 43.1), Cincinnati (WXIX, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, 19.3), Dayton (WZCD, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, 32.1). Lima (WFND, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, 19.1), Louisville (WDRB, MyNet, 41.2 or WBKI, CW, 58.1), Lexington (WKYT, CW, 27.2), Charleston-Huntington (WSAZ, MyNet. 3.2) and Bluefield-Beckley (WVVA, MyNet, 6.3). The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.