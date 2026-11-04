Coyle has four points, Blue Jackets ease past Avalanche

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists for the Avalanche (9-6-1), who had won their previous three, including a 5-2 victory at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Scott Wedgewood allowed four goals on nine shots in 27:20 before being relieved by Mackenzie Blackwood, who made 12 saves.

“Every game there's a lot to learn from, but some of them, part of it, you've just got to flush it down the toilet and move on,” Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog said.

Olivier made it 1-0 at 28 seconds of the first period, scoring from the edge of the crease on the rebound of a Coyle shot.

Ivan Provorov increased the lead to 2-0 on the power play at 7:37 with a point shot through traffic.

Nichushkin assisted on the goal in his first game against the Avalanche since they traded him to the Blue Jackets on June 25 after 404 games with Colorado.

“We've talked about a lot of things and we're going to show some promise, play some good games, and that's the thing, it's hot, cold, hot, cold,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “So, it's about consistency. So now I have to sort of change my approach and the way I handle the inconsistencies in the game.”

Makar cut it to 2-1 at 10:57 with a one-timer from low in the right circle after a cross-ice pass from MacKinnon.