Blue Jackets recall forwards Steven Lorentz and Jack Williams

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled forwards Steven Lorentz and Jack Williams from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced tonight.

Lorentz, 30, has registered 36 goals and 44 assists for 80 points with 67 penalty minutes in 381 career NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes over six NHL campaigns. He recorded 7-11-18 and 16 PIM in 71 outings with the Maple Leafs in 2025-26. Originally selected by Carolina in the seventh round, 186th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft, he was acquired by Columbus in a trade from Toronto on September 28.

The 6-4, 219-pound Kitchener, Ontario native has added 33-31-64 and 64 PIM in 102 AHL games with the Monsters (2026-27) and Charlotte Checkers (2017-20). He currently ranks sixth-T in the AHL in power play goals and 11th-T in goals this season with 7-2-9 and four PPG in nine appearances with Cleveland.

Williams, 24, originally signed a two-year, entry level contract with Columbus on Mar. 25, 2025 and made his NHL debut with the club on Apr. 17, 2025 vs. the New York Islanders. He has posted 16-27-43 and 16 PIM in 79 contests over two AHL seasons with Cleveland. A native of Biddeford, Maine, the 6-0, 189-pound center has collected 1-4-5 in seven contests this season.

Columbus returns to action on Friday at the Buffalo Sabres. Game time from KeyBank Center is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on Blue Jackets Hockey Network beginning with a 30-minute pre-game show at 6:30 p.m.

CBJHN is available on Spectrum TV – HD Ch. 320/1320, IP Ch. 349 in most Ohio markets. It is also available via DIRECTV, Fubo TV and Prime Video. To subscribe to CBJHN on Prime Video, visit Amazon.com/BlueJackets. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 93.3 the Bus in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.