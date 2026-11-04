Blue Jackets saluting those who serve on Thursday, Nov. 12

The Columbus Blue Jackets will honor those who have served or are currently serving in the nation's armed forces during the club's annual Military Appreciation Night, presented by Elk + Elk, on Thursday, Nov. 12. The Blue Jackets will host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m., with the evening featuring a variety of themed activities, fundraising efforts and tributes recognizing active-duty military members, veterans and their families.

The team is offering a special Military Appreciation Night ticket package that includes a ticket to the game and an exclusive Military Appreciation Night-themed wearable. The offer is available while supplies last.

Throughout the night, fans can honor members of the military community, including Staff Sgt. Damon Bass, who will serve as the evening’s Elk + Elk Military Honoree. A Columbus native, Bass began playing hockey with Columbus Ice Hockey Club at age five. He later went on to serve 13 years in the U.S. Army and earned a spot in the prestigious All-Army Hockey Team. Now stationed at Westerville Army Recruiting Center, he has returned to CIHC as a coach, helping develop the next generation of hockey players while continuing his service to his community.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zachariah Collett will serve as the evening’s Cannoneer. Collett is featured in the National Veterans Memorial and Museum's Portraits of Courage exhibit, which highlights veterans whose stories reflect service, resilience and perseverance.

Staff Sgt. Kenneth Bettinger of the 122nd Army Band will perform the national anthem, while members of the Westerville VFW Post 7883 will serve as color guard. Military and veteran service stations, including Franklin University Veteran Affairs, the U.S. Coast Guard, Ohio Chamber of Commerce for Veterans, Army and National Guard Recruitment, Painted Memories Stables, Veteran Companion Animal Services, Honor Flight Columbus and the National Veterans Memorial Museum, will be set up throughout the concourse.

Fans will have the opportunity to show their support for active-duty service members through an interactive care package assembly on the main concourse for the USO Ohio. Presented by Elk + Elk with generous support from Kroger, the activation will give fans the opportunity to help assemble 350 care packages filled with essential items and messages of encouragement and appreciation for military personnel, to be distributed through the USO Ohio.

The Blue Jackets Foundation will host a 50/50 Raffle, presented by KEMBA Financial Credit Union, with proceeds benefiting Children of Valor, a nonprofit dedicated to helping bridge academic and emotional gaps through individualized, in-person tutoring and advocacy for children of active-duty and veteran Special Operations Forces members. Raffle sales will run from 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, through the end of the second intermission on Thursday, Nov. 12. The winner will be announced on Thursday, November 12 during the third period. Fans 18 and older can buy tickets at Nationwide Arena during the game or online at BlueJackets.com/5050raffle.

Fans can also enter to win exclusive, player-autographed, military-themed jerseys by purchasing a $10 raffle ticket online at cbjauction.givesmart.com from Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. through the end of the second intermission on Saturday, Nov. 14. Military-themed merchandise, including T-shirts and player-autographed mystery pucks, can also be purchased through the Foundation by texting CBJAUCTION to 76278.

Learn more about Military Appreciation Night or purchase the ticket package by visiting BlueJackets.com/MilitaryAppreciation.