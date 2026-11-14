Scheifele sets franchise scoring mark, Jets rally past Blackhawks

Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist, and Frank Nazar and Anton Frondell also scored for the Blackhawks (5-13-2), who have lost seven of eight. Teuvo Teravainen and Sam Rinzel each had two assists, and Spencer Knight made 27 saves.

“At some point, we got on our heels too much,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “I thought early in the game, the first half of the game, we checked really, really well, didn't give much up, but doing it on our toes. We weren't sitting back. We dictated where the puck went. I thought we ended plays in the O-zone, in the neutral zone. And then I just thought we got away from that, and we got on our heels way too much.”

Scheifele cut it to 4-1 at 16:05 of the second period, tapping in a pass from Morrissey, who moved down the left side and fed the puck in front from the goal line.

Connor made it 4-2 at 18:01, taking a pass in front from Scheifele, who took the puck away from Knight in back of the net. Knight’s goalie stick became stuck in the end board.

“It’s never happened to me” Knight said. “I’ve seen it happen before. That was the first time it has ever happened to me. It was stuck, and you don’t really know what to do.”

Cole Perfetti’s power-play goal 55 seconds into the third period cut it to 4-3. Scheifele made a backhand pass from behind the net, and Perfetti put it in after Vilardi got a touch.

Vilardi then tied it 4-4 at 18:47, putting in a pass from Scheifele at the front of the net.

“There was a lot said after the first (period),” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “Not really repeatable. Obviously the second goal got us close. We know they’ve had some struggles, and our mentality was kind of like we did in the second: get it deep, get after them, make them defend. When you put some pressure on them, put them on their heels, now all of a sudden there may be doubt sliding in.

“We went through the exact same thing. It’s a hard stretch when you run through those and I just like the way our group -- we’ve been through it recently -- so it wasn’t a panic situation. We just went out and played our game.”

Tyler Bertuzzi gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 1:48 of the first period, a wrist shot from the slot after taking a pass from Oliver Moore on the left wing.