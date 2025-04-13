Jets clinch No. 1 seed in Western Conference with shootout win against Blackhawks

The Jets needed one point to clinch the regular-season titles and will hold home-ice advantage through the Western Conference Final.

“It feels good, obviously,” forward Adam Lowry said. “The process tonight wasn’t very good. We weren’t thrilled with our game. Maybe tomorrow you wake up in a better mood because it was nice we pulled that one out. Everyone (was) kind of disappointed with our start. We battled back and were able to get it.

“It wasn’t a masterpiece, but it was nice to close it out and kind of solidify home ice for hopefully a long run. We haven’t really accomplished anything yet. We’re still focused on the goal ahead. To kind of have a small reward for the work we put in throughout the year (is) a nice little feather in our cap.”

Josh Morrissey scored two third-period goals for the Jets (55-21-4), who topped the division and conference for the first time in team history. Nino Niederreiter and Kyle Connor also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves.

“I think we’ve shown all year we’ve done a good job of being able to win different ways,” Morrissey said. “Our calling card has been solid ‘D’ and not giving up a lot of chances throughout the game. So, there’s a lot more there than we would have liked. We found a way to stay in it. Sometimes those games late in the year against teams that are out of it by quite a bit with a lot of young guys can look like that.”