Martinez of Blackhawks to retire, play final NHL game tonight

CHICAGO -- Alec Martinez is playing his final NHL game on Saturday, the Chicago Blackhawks defenseman announced before their game against the Winnipeg Jets at United Center.

The 37-year-old has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 43 games for the Blackhawks this season. He signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Blackhawks on July 1.

“You’re going to make me tear up. I’ve got to get ready for a game but obviously a lot of different emotions today,” Martinez told Blackhawks color analyst Darren Pang prior to the game.

“Just very thankful, very appreciative. I have a lot of people, my family, a lot of people who helped me along the way in this game to get here. Once I got here, my wife (Emily), my son, my daughter that I’m going to have in about five days. Just I suppose I’ll have more time to reflect in the coming weeks, but just very thankful, very appreciative of a lot of different things and a lot of different people.”

Blackhawks forward Patrick Maroon announced his retirement in the same manner last month, telling Pang prior to the Blackhawks’ game at the St. Louis Blues (Maroon is a St. Louis native) that this season would be his last in the NHL. Maroon played his final game with the Blackhawks on Saturday, as well.

A fourth-round pick (No. 95) for the Los Angeles Kings in the 2007 NHL Draft, Martinez has 289 points (88 goals, 201 assists) in 861 career games with the Kings, Vegas Golden Knights and Blackhawks. He also has 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) in 131 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Martinez won the Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2012 and 2014 and with the Golden Knights in 2023. He scored the Cup-clinching goal for the Kings in double overtime against the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final.

Martinez returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing nine games with a hip injury sustained in Chicago’s 4-1 loss to the Blues on March 22. Pang said Martinez’s mom and dad were also in Chicago for Saturday’s game.

“It truly is the best part. I’ve said that a lot this week, I feel like a broken record. The best part about this game are the people you meet along the way and the friendships that last forever and that’s the most special thing,” Martinez said.

Saturday was the final regular-season home game for the Blackhawks (23-46-10), who have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Blackhawks have two regular-season road games remaining, at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday and the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.