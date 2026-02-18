RELEASE: Kevin Korchinski and Sam Rinzel Recalled from Rockford

Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser placed on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 4

Thumbnail_Roster
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defensemen Kevin Korchinski and Sam Rinzel from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The team has also placed defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (lower body) on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 4.

Korchinski, 21, has tallied one assist in two NHL games with Chicago this season. He’s also posted 23 points (2G, 21A) in 45 AHL games with Rockford during the 2025-26 campaign. Korchinski's 21 assists are good for 12th among AHL defensemen and first among Rockford blueliners. He also ranks fifth among all IceHogs skaters and leads club defensemen with 23 points. Additionally, Korchinski represented the IceHogs at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, marking his second-straight AHL All-Star Game appearance.

Rinzel, 21, has appeared in 31 NHL games with the Blackhawks during the 2025-26 campaign, notching nine points (2G, 7A). He scored his first career NHL goal on Oct. 11 vs. Montreal. The blueliner has also logged 14 points (2G, 12A) in 23 AHL games with Rockford this season.

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Sam Rinzel to Rockford

RECAP: Blue Jackets Shut Out Blackhawks in Final Game Ahead of NHL Season Break

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set for Rematch with Blue Jackets in Columbus

RECAP: Four-Point Nights from Donato and Mikheyev Lift Blackhawks Past Sharks

PREVIEW: Blackhawks and Sharks Square Off in Monday Night Showdown

RECAP: Bedard Drives Offense as Blackhawks Drop Decision Against Blue Jackets

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Sam Rinzel from Rockford IceHogs

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take on Blue Jackets in Friday Night Showdown

RECAP: Blackhawks Rundown by Penguins in Road Loss

PREVIEW: Matchup With Penguins Awaits as Blackhawks Kick Off Back-to-Back

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Wild in Shootout After Fast Start

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Two-Game Trip Against Wild on Tuesday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Lardis to Rockford IceHogs

RECAP: Panthers Pull Away Late to Top Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Chicago Squares off Against Florida in Sunday Night Matchup

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Lightning Following Five-Round Shootout

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home to Complete Back-to-Back Against Lightning

RECAP: Blackhawks Outlast Hurricanes for Shootout Win