RELEASE: Kevin Korchinski and Sam Rinzel Recalled from Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defensemen Kevin Korchinski and Sam Rinzel from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The team has also placed defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (lower body) on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 4.

Korchinski, 21, has tallied one assist in two NHL games with Chicago this season. He’s also posted 23 points (2G, 21A) in 45 AHL games with Rockford during the 2025-26 campaign. Korchinski's 21 assists are good for 12th among AHL defensemen and first among Rockford blueliners. He also ranks fifth among all IceHogs skaters and leads club defensemen with 23 points. Additionally, Korchinski represented the IceHogs at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, marking his second-straight AHL All-Star Game appearance.

Rinzel, 21, has appeared in 31 NHL games with the Blackhawks during the 2025-26 campaign, notching nine points (2G, 7A). He scored his first career NHL goal on Oct. 11 vs. Montreal. The blueliner has also logged 14 points (2G, 12A) in 23 AHL games with Rockford this season.