Greaves makes 21 saves, Blue Jackets shut out Blackhawks for 7th straight win

It was the first time the Blue Jackets (29-20-7) had back-to-back shutouts by different goalies. Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves in a 3-0 win at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Columbus last gave up a goal at 13:35 of the second period in its 5-3 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

“It's awesome,” Greaves said. “These things, they're not just about Elvis either, but really about the whole group. The guys have been doing a great job in front of us. They've defended really well.”

Zach Werenski, Ivan Provorov, Danton Heinen and Sean Monahan scored and Charlie Coyle had two assists for the Blue Jackets, who have won 11 of 12 and are 10-1-0 since Rick Bowness was hired on Jan. 12.

“You can’t ever, I guess, predict that but I definitely felt like we had the team here to do it,” Werenski said of the past dozen games. “We’ve had a lot of home games and we're usually a good team at home. We beat some good teams on the road and took care of business. ... I feel like when we play the way we've been playing with the guys we have in this room it definitely doesn't surprise me.”

Spencer Knight made 16 saves for the Blackhawks (22-26-9), who are 1-4-2 in their past seven games.

“I thought there was a level of urgency, alertness that we didn't have that we need to have,” Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. “It's just every game matters, man, and I just thought there was just a little bit from too many guys that didn't have their urgency level.”

Werenski made it 1-0 at 4:46 of the first period when his shot from the left circle was tipped by Chicago's Louis Crevier and then went in off the skate of Chicago's Alex Vlasic for Werenski's 20th goal of the season, most among NHL defenseman.