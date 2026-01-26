RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Lardis to Rockford IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forward Nick Lardis to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Lardis, 20, has skated in 21 games with the Blackhawks during the 2025-26 campaign, logging seven points (5G, 2A). He made his NHL debut on Dec. 13 against Detroit and scored his first career NHL goal in his fourth career game on Dec. 20 at Ottawa. Lardis has also tallied 26 points (13G, 13A) in 24 games with Rockford this season.

