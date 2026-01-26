RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Lardis to Rockford IceHogs

Forward made his NHL debut on Dec. 13 and has posted seven points in 21 games

Thumbnail_Roster
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forward Nick Lardis to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Lardis, 20, has skated in 21 games with the Blackhawks during the 2025-26 campaign, logging seven points (5G, 2A). He made his NHL debut on Dec. 13 against Detroit and scored his first career NHL goal in his fourth career game on Dec. 20 at Ottawa. Lardis has also tallied 26 points (13G, 13A) in 24 games with Rockford this season.

The Blackhawks play the Minnesota Wild tomorrow evening at Grand Casino Arena at 7 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.

News Feed

RECAP: Panthers Pull Away Late to Top Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Chicago Squares off Against Florida in Sunday Night Matchup

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Lightning Following Five-Round Shootout

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home to Complete Back-to-Back Against Lightning

RECAP: Blackhawks Outlast Hurricanes for Shootout Win

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Frank Nazar from Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Hit the Road to Face Hurricanes in Carolina

RECAP: Blackhawks Shut Out Jets in Home Victory

NEWS: Blackhawks Celebrate Community and Creativity with Latest Centennial Artist Cohort Mural

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Homestand Against Jets

RECAP: Blackhawks Drop 5-2 Decision After Early Two-Goal Lead Against Bruins

PREVIEW: Champions Come Home as Blackhawks Face Bruins

RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Catch Flames

PREVIEW: Homestand Continues as Blackhawks Host Flames

RELEASE: Details Announced for “The Banner Years” Centennial Chapter Night

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall Short Against Oilers, 4-1

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home to Face Oilers

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Three Roster Moves