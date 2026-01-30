PITTSBURGH -- Anthony Mantha had a goal and two assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins scored four goals in the second period to cruise past the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-2, at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday for their fifth straight win.
Penguins cruise past Blackhawks for 5th straight win
Dewar scores twice for Pittsburgh; Nazar has 2 assists for Chicago, which has lost 4 straight
Connor Dewar scored twice, and Ben Kindel and Ryan Shea each tallied a goal and an assist, while Arturs Silovs made 18 saves for the Penguins (27-14-11), who have outscored their opponents 25-10 in their past five games.
“You want those contributions from throughout (the lineup),” Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. “I think guys have shown that. I think guys have found a way to make good contributions at both ends. We want to be seeing that. It was really good there tonight.”
Connor Bedard and Connor Murphy scored, Frank Nazar had two assists, and Arvid Soderblom made 38 saves for the Blackhawks (21-24-9), who have lost four in a row (0-2-2).
“I think there’s a number of individuals that aren’t feeling it right now,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “So, that hurts your team’s confidence because the makeup of your players [isn't] as confident, you know? So, we’ve got to get some swagger back, but the only way to get that back is to earn it.”
The Penguins scored six consecutive goals after Murphy put the Blackhawks ahead 1-0 at 9:32 of the first period, taking a pass from Ryan Greene for a wrist shot from the high slot past Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang and Silovs’ glove.
Dewar tied it 1-1 at 11:24. After Noel Acciari recorded the Penguins’ second shot on goal at 11:20, Dewar collected the rebound in the slot for a wrist shot through traffic.
Kindel gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead at 5:54 of the second period. The 18-year-old rookie scored his 11th goal on an off-balance wrist shot from the left face-off circle.
“The puck just kind of falls on your stick in the right spot, so just one of those nights for us, I guess,” Kindel said. “We've just got to keep creating the chances and, sometimes, the puck's going to go in.”
Egor Chinakhov and Mantha then scored 31 seconds apart. Chinakhov took a spinning backhand pass from Evgeni Malkin and stickhandled around Blackhawks defenseman Artyom Levshunov to go in for a wrist shot that made it 3-1 at 15:30; Mantha extended the lead to 4-1 at 16:01 with a backhand shot past Soderblom on a breakaway.
“Second period, we played exactly the way we should be playing,” Mantha said. “It paid off.”
Shea pushed it to 5-1 at 19:30 on a one-timer from atop the right circle set up by Ilya Solovyov.
“I feel like we shot ourselves in the foot with some of our puck play,” Murphy said. “Irresponsible with breakouts by us, coming out of our end and then even getting across their blue line. Then, it turned into us having a lack of compete kind of overall, man-to-man.”
Dewar scored his second of the night, collecting a loose puck out of the scrum in front for a wrist shot, to make it 6-1 at 13:59 of the third period.
Bedard ended the Penguins' run with his 21st goal of the season, scoring from one knee in the right circle at 14:31 for the 6-2 final.
The Blackhawks were outshot 36-11 in the last two periods.
“We didn’t show enough, I don’t think, response there,” Chicago defenseman Matt Grzelcyk said. “That’s not the team we want to be. ... We can be wanting to get to the next game, but you’ve got to show some response there. I don’t think we did a good enough job of that.”
NOTES: Chicago forward Nick Foligno played just 1:18 and left midway through the first period with an undisclosed injury. Blashill said he was unsure if Foligno would play against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. ... Penguins forward Bryan Rust began serving a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser in a 3-2 win on Sunday. ... Solovyov had an assist, one block and one hit in 16:51 of ice time in his first game since being acquired in a trade from the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 20 for forward Valtteri Puustinen and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. ... Kindel, who had two goals on Sunday, is the third 18-year-old to score in consecutive games for the Penguins in the past 35 years, joining Sidney Crosby (seven times in 2005-06) and Jordan Staal (four times in 2006-07).