PREVIEW: Blackhawks and Sharks Square Off in Monday Night Showdown

AGAINST SAN JOSE

The Blackhawks host the San Jose Sharks on Monday night at United Center. Monday’s game is the first of three meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago is riding a three-game home win streak against the Sharks since Jan. 16, 2024. The Blackhawks have also earned points in five of their last seven overall games against San Jose (5-2-0). Forward Ryan Donato is riding a five-game point streak (3G, 4A) against the Sharks and has notched 11 points (6G, 5A) in 16 career games against them. A former Shark from 2020-21, Donato posted 20 points (6G, 14A) in 50 career regular-season games with the club.