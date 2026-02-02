PREVIEW: Blackhawks and Sharks Square Off in Monday Night Showdown

🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago hosts San Jose in the final home game before the NHL season break
🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
The Blackhawks host the San Jose Sharks on Monday night at United Center. Monday’s game is the first of three meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago is riding a three-game home win streak against the Sharks since Jan. 16, 2024. The Blackhawks have also earned points in five of their last seven overall games against San Jose (5-2-0). Forward Ryan Donato is riding a five-game point streak (3G, 4A) against the Sharks and has notched 11 points (6G, 5A) in 16 career games against them. A former Shark from 2020-21, Donato posted 20 points (6G, 14A) in 50 career regular-season games with the club.
The Blackhawks fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-2, on Friday night at United Center. Connor Bedard (1G, 1A) and Tyler Bertuzzi (2A) each posted two points. Frank Nazar scored one goal and led the club with four shots on goal while Alex Vlasic added an assist. Sam Rinzel appeared in his first game with Chicago since Dec. 7 and shared first among all skaters with four blocked shots. Louis Crevier logged three hits and four blocked shots. Spencer Knight made 22 saves while Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Murphy each appeared in their 800th career NHL games. Ilya Mikheyev also played in his 400th career NHL game.
Forward Connor Bedard notched two points (1G, 1A) on Friday against Columbus and has goals (2G) in back-to-back games and is riding a three-game point streak (2G, 2A). He ranks first on the team with 52 points and 30 assists in 42 games this season, while his 22 goals rank second. He’s currently one goal shy of matching his career-high 23 goals from last season. Bedard has now earned 180 career points (67G, 113A), tying Eddie Olczyk (180) for the most points by a Blackhawks player age 20 or younger.
Forward Tyler Bertuzzi tallied two assists on Friday against the Blue Jackets and ranks second on the team with 41 points this season (25G, 16A). It’s his third-straight season and sixth time in his NHL career that he’s logged a 40-point season. Bertuzzi leads the club with 25 goals in 52 games this season. It’s the second time in his NHL career that Bertuzzi has reached the 25-goal mark and he’s now five goals shy of matching his career-high 30 goals set in 2021-22 with Detroit.
Forward Frank Nazar scored on Friday against the Blue Jackets and has logged points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games. Nazar now ranks fourth on the club with 24 points and 17 assists in 39 games this season. He’s two points shy of matching his career-high 26 points (12G, 14A) from the 2024-25 campaign. The forward is currently five games shy of 100 for his NHL career, having compiled 51 points (20G, 31A) in 95 career games.
ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
Feb. 2, 2013: The Blackhawks defeated the Calgary Flames in a shootout, 3-2, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Goaltender Ray Emery made 45 saves on 47 shots (.957 SV%) and went a perfect 3-for-3 (100%) in the shootout to help Chicago to the win.
On Feb. 2, 2002 Alex Zhamnov and Eric Daze represented the Blackhawks at the 2002 All-Star Game Team World won over Team North America, 8-5, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.