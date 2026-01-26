Panthers pull away from Blackhawks with 4 goals in 3rd

Mackie Samoskevich, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart scored, and Daniil Tarasov made 19 saves for the Panthers (28-20-3), who have won three in a row, including a 4-3 overtime victory at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, and six of eight. Gustav Forsling and Evan Rodrigues each had two assists.

“It’s been a pretty good trip for us,” said Florida coach Paul Maurice, whose team opened its three-game road trip with a 2-1 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. “We’ve played some of our worst hockey in this building, and we won tonight. So, impressed with the group. ... We got to the hotel (in Chicago) at 3:30 in the morning, and then it’s a 6 o’clock start. It’s got all the reasons you should get the doors blown off you, but really patient, really hard and smart.”

Spencer Knight made 20 saves for the Blackhawks (21-23-8), who were 2-0-1 in their previous three games.

“Our thirds have actually been our better periods,” Chicago captain Nick Foligno said. “Especially against a team that just played a tough schedule, they get in real late and all the excuses, we've just got to find a way to get that job done. That's the hard part. Tonight was one of those games where you feel like you beat yourself. Just the goals that we gave up were breakdowns in the way we normally know how to play. That really hasn't been the case for a while here, so it's disappointing.”

Bjornfot gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 15:33 of the second period following a face-off win by Cole Schwindt. Bjornfot skated into the puck along the left boards, circled the net and tucked in a wraparound at the right post.

“I just kept skating down,” Bjornfot said. “I didn’t know who was in the slot. I was thinking to pass it to him, then he wasn’t open and I (thought) just take it to the net. And then it went well.”

Tyler Bertuzzi tied it 1-1 at 19:30. Wyatt Kaiser kept the puck in at the blue line and passed across to Ilya Mikheyev, who quickly sent the puck toward the net, where Bertuzzi brought it to his forehand and scored into the open net.

Samoskevich put the Panthers back in front 2-1 at 5:20 of the third period with a wrist shot from the right circle that trickled over the goal line under the blocker arm of Knight.

Verhaeghe then made it 3-1 at 7:24 with a one-timer from the edge of the left circle off a short pass from Rodrigues.

“We really showed some poise and some character,” Forsling said. “It’s not easy flying in, coming in late, reload. It’s never easy. I think we showed some real character.”