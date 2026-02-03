RECAP: Four-Point Nights from Donato and Mikheyev Lift Blackhawks Past Sharks

“It's great,” Donato said. “We had a lot of guys get on the score sheet tonight, and that's what we work toward every game. It's fun to play that way and definitely great to get the win.

“I always say when I get to go to church on Sundays, that's when I feel good for the games, and I felt good tonight.”

Ilya Mikheyev had a goal and three assists, and Connor Murphy had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (22-25-9), who were 0-3-2 in their previous five games. Spencer Knight made 24 saves.

“Nice to be able to score, and the other thing it does is, when guys score, they feel better about themselves,” said Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill. “It gives guys confidence, and confidence matters a ton in every league, but certainly this league. So hopefully we can carry that forward a little bit.

“We haven’t won enough lately and just to be able to score. Listen, as a coach you’d love to win 3-1 and all that stuff, but to score six matters. Guys feel better about themselves when that happens, and I know how important confidence is. So it was a good thing for our guys.”