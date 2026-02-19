RELEASE: Chicago Blackhawks 2026-27 Full and Half Season Memberships On Sale

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that Full and Half Season ticket plans for the 2026-27 season are now on sale through the Blackhawks Membership program, with partial plan deposits also opening today. New Members can secure the same preferred pricing as renewing Members by purchasing during the early bird window, available now through April 15.
“Our Membership program continues to evolve based on what fans find most valuable,” said Jaime Faulkner, President of Business Operations for the Chicago Blackhawks. “If you or your family come to multiple Blackhawks games a year, our Memberships are designed to give you added benefits. And with a promising young team starting to take shape, there’s never a better time to get on the ride and feel closer to the direction this team is heading.”
The 2026-27 Membership program incorporates several key benefits, including:
- Best Price Per Game – Members receive the lowest price per ticket compared to single-game purchases, with options starting at just five games
- Savings on Concessions & Retail – Discounts on concessions and merchandise provide year-round value when attending Blackhawks games at the United Center
- Presale Opportunities & Member Events – Members are eligible for exclusive Member-only experiences and receive presale opportunities for select United Center concerts and events
Fans interested in Quarter Season Plans and Pick ‘Em packages can place deposits beginning today, securing their spot in line for game selection and seating once these partial plan options become available following the 2026-27 NHL schedule release.
For more information or to purchase a Blackhawks Membership, visit Blackhawks.com/Memberships.