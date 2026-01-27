PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Two-Game Trip Against Wild on Tuesday

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago meets Minnesota in second of four matchups this season at Grand Casino Arena
🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
The Blackhawks begin a two-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena. Tuesday’s game will be the second of four meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago fell in overtime, 4-3, to the Wild on Nov. 26 at United Center. Connor Bedard (1G, 1A) posted two points, while Artyom Levshunov scored his first career NHL goal. Jason Dickinson also found the back of the net, while Tyler Bertuzzi and Colton Dach each logged an assist. Bedard is riding a four-game point streak (2G, 2A) against the Wild and has recorded six points (2G, 4A) in seven career games against them.
The Blackhawks fell to the Florida Panthers, 5-1, on Sunday evening at United Center. Tyler Bertuzzi scored his 25th goal of the season and led all skaters with five shots on goal. Wyatt Kaiser notched an assist and posted two blocked shots. Ilya Mikheyev also logged an assist and Frank Nazar went 9-for-13 (69.2%) in the faceoff circle. Connor Murphy led all skaters with three blocked shots. Spencer Knight made 20 saves while Chicago went 1-for-1 (100%) on the penalty kill.
The Blackhawks enter Tuesday’s game riding a season-long four-game road win streak. It’s Chicago’s longest road winning streak since Feb. 4-17, 2021 (4-0-0). A win on Tuesday would give the Blackhawks their longest road winning streak since Feb. 2-11, 2017 (5-0-0). Chicago has gone 20-for-21 (95.2%) on the kill over their last six road games, following their perfect 5-for-5 (100%) on the penalty kill against Carolina on Thursday. The club has posted a 30.6% (11-for-36) power play percentage over their last 14 road games dating back to Nov. 5, which ranks fifth in the league over that span.
Forward Tyler Bertuzzi found the back of the net on Sunday against the Panthers and has logged 13 points (9G, 4A) over his last 16 games and ranks second on the team with 39 points this season. Bertuzzi leads the club with 25 goals in 49 games this season. It’s the second time in his NHL career that Bertuzzi has reached the 25-goal mark. He’s now five goals shy of his career-high 30 goals in 2021-22.
Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser tallied an assist against Florida on Sunday and has logged seven assists this season, matching his career high from the 2023-24 campaign. He now shares third among club blueliners with 12 points (5G, 7A) in 52 games this season. Kaiser has set career highs with five goals and 12 points this season. His five goals lead all Chicago defensemen.
ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
Jan. 27, 1932: The Blackhawks defeated the Detroit Falcons, 2-1, at Chicago Stadium. Johnny Gottselig scored two goals for Chicago, while goaltender Charlie Gardiner was credited with the victory.
On Jan. 27, 2008, Duncan Keith represented the Blackhawks in the 2008 NHL All-Star Game. The Eastern Conference won over the Western Conference, 8-7, at Philips Arena in Atlanta, GA.