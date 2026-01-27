PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Two-Game Trip Against Wild on Tuesday

AGAINST MINNESOTA

The Blackhawks begin a two-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena. Tuesday’s game will be the second of four meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago fell in overtime, 4-3, to the Wild on Nov. 26 at United Center. Connor Bedard (1G, 1A) posted two points, while Artyom Levshunov scored his first career NHL goal. Jason Dickinson also found the back of the net, while Tyler Bertuzzi and Colton Dach each logged an assist. Bedard is riding a four-game point streak (2G, 2A) against the Wild and has recorded six points (2G, 4A) in seven career games against them.