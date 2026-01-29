PREVIEW: Matchup With Penguins Awaits as Blackhawks Kick Off Back-to-Back

AGAINST PITTSBURGH

The Blackhawks head to Pittsburgh on Thursday for a matchup against the Penguins. Thursday’s game is the second of two meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago fell to the Penguins, 7-3, on Dec. 28 at United Center. Nick Foligno, Tyler Bertuzzi and Wyatt Kaiser each scored one goal. Five Blackhawks recorded an assist. The Blackhawks have earned points in eight of their last 10 games against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena (7-2-1). They’ve also taken points 15 of their last 20 overall games against Pittsburgh (14-5-1). Foligno has notched points (2G, 3A) in four of his last five games against Pittsburgh. He leads all club skaters in goals (11), assists (24) and points (35) in 53 career games against the Penguins.