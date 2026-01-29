PREVIEW: Matchup With Penguins Awaits as Blackhawks Kick Off Back-to-Back

🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago heads to Pittsburgh on Thursday night before returning home to the United Center on Friday evening
The Blackhawks head to Pittsburgh on Thursday for a matchup against the Penguins. Thursday’s game is the second of two meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago fell to the Penguins, 7-3, on Dec. 28 at United Center. Nick Foligno, Tyler Bertuzzi and Wyatt Kaiser each scored one goal. Five Blackhawks recorded an assist. The Blackhawks have earned points in eight of their last 10 games against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena (7-2-1). They’ve also taken points 15 of their last 20 overall games against Pittsburgh (14-5-1). Foligno has notched points (2G, 3A) in four of his last five games against Pittsburgh. He leads all club skaters in goals (11), assists (24) and points (35) in 53 career games against the Penguins.
The Blackhawks fell in a shootout, 4-3, to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night at Grand Casino Arena. Teuvo Teravainen returned from injury and scored his 10th goal of the season. Ryan Donato and Ilya Mikheyev each found the back of the net. Jason Dickinson tallied an assist and went 14-for-19 (73.7%) in the faceoff circle. Connor Bedard logged an assist and led all skaters with eight shots on goal while Louis Crevier and Alex Vlasic each notched an assist. Spencer Knight made 20 saves and Chicago went 1-for-1 (100%) on the penalty kill.
Chicago forward Ilya Mikheyev found the back of the net on Tuesday at Minnesota and has tallied points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games and has logged points (2G, 3A) in four of his last five games. Mikheyev now shares fourth on the Blackhawks with 10 goals in 48 games this season. It’s the fifth-straight season that he’s recorded double-digit goal totals. Mikheyev also shares eighth on the team with 19 points in 2025-26.
Forward Ryan Donato scored one goal against Minnesota on Tuesday and now ranks third on the club with 11 goals in 53 games this season. He’s registered points (1G, 2A) in three of his last five games and shares fifth on the team with 21 points in 2025-26. It marks his seventh-straight NHL season with 20 or more points. The forward scored his 10th goal of the season on Jan. 3 at Washington and hit double digit goal totals for the fifth-straight season and the sixth time in his NHL career.
Goaltender Spencer Knight made 20 saves on Tuesday against the Wild and has earned points in seven of his last 10 games (5-3-2). Knight has appeared in a career-high 36 games this season, logging a 15-14-7 record, a .910 SV%, a 2.59 goals-against average and three shutouts. He ranks fourth in the league with 940 saves and ranks fifth with 1,033 shots against this season, while sharing fifth with 36 games played in 2025-26.
Jan. 29, 1974: Chicago Stadium hosted the 1974 NHL All-Star Game. Bill White, Jim Pappin, Stan Mikita, Pit Martin, Dennis Hull and Tony Esposito represented the Black Hawks. The West won over the East, 6-4.
On Jan. 29, 2017, Corey Crawford, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Jonathan Toews represented the Blackhawks in the 2017 NHL All-Star Game. Team Metropolitan won over Team Pacific, 4-3, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.