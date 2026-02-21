RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Olivier Rodrigue to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Olivier Rodrigue on a one-year, two-way contract that runs through the 2025-26 season ($775,000 salary cap hit).

Rodrigue, 25, appeared in two NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2024-25 campaign, logging a 0-1-0 record, a 3.10 goals-against average and a .862 save percentage. He also competed in a career-high 41 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Bakersfield Condors last season, posting an 18-16-8 record, a 3.12 GAA, a .897 SV% and one shutout.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound goaltender has played in 131 career AHL regular-season games, all with the Condors, from 2021-25, compiling a 61-52-17 record, a 2.92 GAA, a .905 SV% and two shutouts. He’s also made two career trips to the Calder Cup Playoffs, earning a 0-1-0 record, a 1.89 GAA and a .936 SV% in two postseason appearances. Additionally, Rodrigue notched a 7-7-1 record, a 3.57 GAA and a .907 SV% in 15 games with the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder during the 2021-22 season.

The native of Chicoutimi, Quebec, was originally selected by Edmonton in second round (62nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.