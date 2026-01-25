PREVIEW: Chicago Squares off Against Florida in Sunday Night Matchup

AGAINST FLORIDA

The Blackhawks host the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Sunday evening at United Center. Chicago fell to the Panthers, 3-2, at Amerant Bank Arena on Oct. 7. Frank Nazar (1G, 1A), Tyler Bertuzzi (2A) and Teuvo Teravainen (1G, 1A) each posted two points. Spencer Knight made 34 saves on 37 shots (.919 SV%) in his first appearance against his former team.

The Blackhawks are riding a three-game win streak against Florida at United Center and have earned points in six of their last eight home games against the Panthers (5-2-1). Captain Nick Foligno has registered goals (2G, 1A) in back-to-back games against Florida at United Center and leads all Chicago skaters overall in goals (10), assists (14) and points (24) in 53 career games against them.