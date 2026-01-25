PREVIEW: Chicago Squares off Against Florida in Sunday Night Matchup

🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: NHL Network
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Blackhawks face defending Stanley Cup champions in "Hockey Fights Cancer" night at the United Center
The Blackhawks host the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Sunday evening at United Center. Chicago fell to the Panthers, 3-2, at Amerant Bank Arena on Oct. 7. Frank Nazar (1G, 1A), Tyler Bertuzzi (2A) and Teuvo Teravainen (1G, 1A) each posted two points. Spencer Knight made 34 saves on 37 shots (.919 SV%) in his first appearance against his former team.
The Blackhawks are riding a three-game win streak against Florida at United Center and have earned points in six of their last eight home games against the Panthers (5-2-1). Captain Nick Foligno has registered goals (2G, 1A) in back-to-back games against Florida at United Center and leads all Chicago skaters overall in goals (10), assists (14) and points (24) in 53 career games against them.
The Blackhawks fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout, 2-1, on Friday at United Center. Ryan Greene scored his seventh goal of the season and tallied one hit and one blocked shot. Oliver Moore and Nick Lardis each logged one assist while Connor Murphy and Louis Crevier each recorded three blocked shots. Frank Nazar went 9-for-14 (64.3%) in the faceoff circle. Arvid Soderblom made 30 saves on 31 shots (.968 SV%). Chicago went a perfect 3-for-3 (100%) on the penalty kill.
The Blackhawks currently rank first in the NHL with a penalty kill percentage of 85.4% this season (140-for-164). Chicago has gone a perfect 10-for-10 (100%) on the penalty kill over their last three games and has gone 29-for-31 (93.5%) on the penalty kill over their last 12 games, including killing off a season-high 18-straight penalties from Dec. 30-Jan. 12.
Rookie forward Ryan Greene scored against Tampa Bay on Friday and leads all club rookies with seven goals this season. He shares ninth among all NHL rookies and leads club rookies with 12 assists in 51 games this season, while also ranking second among team first years with 19 points. Additionally, Greene ranks second among all NHL rookie forwards with an average time on ice per game of 16:48.
Forward Oliver Moore logged an assist against the Lightning on Friday and has helpers (2A) in back-to-back games. It’s the fourth time this season that he’s recorded points in consecutive games. He enters Sunday’s game with the opportunity to establish a career-long three-game point streak. Moore ranks third among all team rookies with 16 points and 11 assists in 39 games this season, while he shares second with five goals
ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
Jan. 25, 1956: Former Blackhawks defenseman Pierre Pilote made his NHL debut in a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Maple Leaf Gardens. He would appear in 821 career games with Chicago, compiling 477 points (77G, 400A) and having his No. 3 retired by the organization.
On Jan. 25, 1972, Tony Esposito, Bobby Hull, Dennis Hull, Keith Magnuson, Chico Maki, Pit Martin, Stan Mikita, Pat Stapleton and Bill White represented the Blackhawks at the 1972 NHL All-Jan 25, 1972 Star Game. The East won over the West, 3-2, at Met Sports Center in Bloomington, Minnesota.